Arsenal are eyeing a move for Youssouf Fofana as an emergency alternative option to Declan Rice, according to a report from The Daily Mail.

Are Arsenal signing Declan Rice?

Arsenal are now close to sealing a £105m deal for Rice, with Manchester City dropping out of the race for the West Ham captain, however while talks are progressing, negotiations with West Ham United are still ongoing.

Fabrizio Romano reports the Gunners have offered to pay a £100m fixed fee over the course of four years, however West Ham want that amount to be paid within 18 months.

Although there is still some intricacies to sort out, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs reports an agreement between the two parties is expected within 24 - 48 hours, with the 24-year-old eager to remain in London.

According to report Jacob Steinberg, a deal for the England international is "close now", however the Gunners do have some alternative options if West Ham become unreasonable in their demands, with The Daily Mail reporting they are interested in Fofana.

While the report outlines that the Frenchman is currently viewed as an emergency back-up option for Rice, it also details that both Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey could be on their way out of the club this summer, and Mikel Arteta is planning an overhaul of the midfield, so perhaps both signings are on the table.

Arteta may want to bring in multiple new central midfielders this summer with two likely departing, and the AS Monaco star could be available for a comparatively small fee, with previous reports indicating he could cost €35m (£30m).

Who is Youssouf Fofana?

Fofana has really started to make a name for himself over the past year, making his debut for France in September 2022 after impressing at club level, and he has since gone on to be capped ten times for his national side.

Lauded as "magnificent" by football scout Jacek Kulig, the midfielder is very strong defensively, ranking in the 85th percentile for interceptions per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

An average of 2.56 progressive carries over the same time period ranks the France international in the 86th percentile, and his aptitude for winning back possession, as well as driving forward once he has it, indicates he is a similar player to Rice, who also flourishes in those areas.

With a deal for Rice now very close to completion, Arsenal may choose to hold off on their pursuit of Fofana for the time being, but he could be a fantastic option later in the window.