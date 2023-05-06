Arsenal are preparing to make a €70m (£62m) bid for Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah, an offer that the Spanish club would find it difficult to resist, according to recent reports from Spain.

What's the latest Arsenal transfer news?

The Gunners are interested in bringing in several new midfielders this summer, with journalist Manu Sainz recently claiming they will "most likely" win the race for Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga, if they decide to bid for the youngster.

According to the Daily Mail, Mikel Arteta is understood to possibly want two central midfielders, and the north London club's hierarchy will sanction a costly summer recruitment drive to target West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

Earlier this week, it was reported Arsenal have been "following" Musah since January, with the 20-year-old being tipped to leave Valencia this summer, and they now appear to have taken their interest one step further.

According to reports from Spain (via TEAMtalk), the Gunners are preparing a bid worth €70m (£62m) to sign the Valencia star this summer, and with the Spanish club struggling financially, they will find the offer hard to turn down.

Rice remains Arsenal's number one target, but they are the club with the strongest interest in Musah at present, although Liverpool and Inter Milan have also been named as potential suitors.

Is Yunus Musah worth £62m?

The starlet is having a solid season, with football scout Jacek Kulig particularly impressed with his performances for the USA at the World Cup, describing his displays out in Qatar as "superb", while he waxed lyrical about his vast potential.

Kulig lauded the maestro for his "elite engine", claiming he has a "huge future" ahead, and it is hard to disagree, given how impressive he has been for Valencia since breaking into the first team.

One of the American's most notable attributes is his ability to carry the ball, ranking in the 95th percentile for progressive carries per 90 in the past year, and in the 88th for successful take-ons.

That said, the New York-born midfielder will need to improve certain aspects of his game before he is good enough to regularly start for Arsenal, given that he only very rarely weighs in with goals and assists.

As such, it may be wise for Arsenal to go all out to sign Rice, rather than taking a risk by signing Musah, who is not guaranteed to be a success at Premier League level.