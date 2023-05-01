Arsenal are "following" Valencia's Yunus Musah, with the midfielder now expected to leave the La Liga side in the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Will Arsenal sign a central midfielder this summer?

With it recently being reported the Gunners are willing to listen to offers for Granit Xhaka in the upcoming window, there are indications Mikel Arteta is planning to revamp his midfield this summer.

Of course, West Ham United captain Declan Rice remains a major target, and Arteta is now becoming increasingly confident he can convince the England international to move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, despite their faltering title bid.

Other options in midfield include Lovro Majer, with the Daily Mail reporting Arsenal have taken a strong interest in the Rennes maestro, while journalist Ben Jacobs believes Moises Caicedo "could still end up" making the switch to north London.

The Gunners have reportedly had a bid turned down for Musah in the past, as detailed by FC Inter News back in December, but they are still considering a move for the midfielder this summer, as per a new update from Romano.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, the transfer guru said: “I’ve mentioned Arsenal and Chelsea’s interest in Yunus Musah and it is the case that they are following Musah since January; Inter as well,”

“At the moment it’s just scouting and not advanced yet, but Musah has good chances to move this summer.”

Should Arsenal sign Yunus Musah?

Football scout Jacek Kulig praised the American for his "excellent" performance with his national side against England at the World Cup, which indicates he would be mature enough to immediately challenge for a place in the starting XI, despite his age.

Kulig also claims the youngster has a "huge future ahead", and he is already making a name for himself at Valencia, having made 32 appearances in all competitions this season, during which time he has picked up two assists.

The 20-year-old's attacking output has not been overly impressive, but he is a threat going forward, ranking in the 90th percentile for successful take-ons per 90 in the past year, and in the 97th for progressive carries, indicating he is capable of working the ball into more promising areas of the pitch.

The £8.3k-per-week starlet would be a fantastic addition for Arsenal, considering the vast potential he possesses, however they still need to make sure they bring in a more proven option in midfield ahead of the Champions League next season, and Rice should be the priority target.