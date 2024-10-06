Arsenal have held first talks over signing another potential young sensation for well below his huge release clause, it has been reported, with the Gunners keen to add him to their ranks.

Arsenal pushing to sign youth talents

Mikel Arteta's side were stunned over the summer by the departure of free-scoring teenage wonderkid Chido Obi-Martin, who left for Manchester United.

The 16-year-old recorded 29 goals in 17 league matches for the Arsenal under-18s but couldn't agree fresh terms with the Premier League giants, leading to the Red Devils swooping to prise him out of north London, with Obi-Martin set to feature for the Manchester United development teams this season after the move was confirmed over the weekend.

It has led to Arsenal re-evaluating their youth policy, and they handed out several debuts during their 5-1 Carabao Cup thrashing of Bolton Wanderers, with some of those players likely to feature again when they face Preston North End in the next round.

Arsenal's debutants so far this season Player Age Jack Porter 16 Josh Nichols 17 Maldini Kacurri 19 Ismeal Kabia 18 Myles Lewis-Skelly 17

And they are also keen to replenish their ranks, with the club having signed U15 talent Joshua Sesay from Millwall after he impressed scouts, while they are also thought to be in pole position to sign fullback Diego Leon, who has been described on X as a "physical, explosive, marauding" left-back. Now, they are eyeing up a defender on the opposite flank.

Arsenal hold talks over £58m star

That is according to Caught Offside, who report that Arsenal are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Joao Pedro Chermont, with the Gunners having already held talks with his representatives.

His current club Santos are "open to offers" for the defender despite his hefty £58m release clause, and that has caught the eye of both Chelsea and Arsenal, who are said to be "preparing to make opening bids for the Brazilian starlet."

With both sides now ready to "step up efforts to try to snap him up", the 18-year-old seems destined to leave Brazil in the near future, with Real Madrid and Barcelona also keeping tabs on the teenager.

Though Arsenal appear well stocked in defence, their issues were highlighted against Southampton, where Thomas Partey was needed to fill in as all of Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber were sidelined through injuries, though Tomiyasu did make his first appearance of the season from the bench.

However, there is still room for another option at fullback, with all of their current options versatile enough to play across the backline meaning that gametime could be shared. The need is likely greater at Chelsea, with both Reece James and Malo Gusto prone to injuries, but a move to Arsenal could be one to watch.