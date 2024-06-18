Robin Van Persie, Thierry Henry and Ian Wright are just three of the iconic forwards that have starred during their respective spells with Arsenal, all becoming fan-favourites during their time with the Gunners.

However in 2024, despite the emergence of talents such as Bukayo Saka, the club are desperately lacking that focal point at the top end of the pitch that can catapult Mikel Arteta’s side to the Premier League title.

His side came within touching distance of success last season, finishing just two points behind eventual champions Manchester City, despite having the best defensive record in the division.

Erling Haaland undoubtedly proved to be the difference in the title race, with his 27 league goals leading the blue half of Manchester to a fourth league triumph in the last five years.

Arsenal’s top scorer was the aforementioned Saka who managed to find the net on 16 occasions, with Arteta crying out for the one striker who can deliver 20+ to boost their efforts of ending the 20-year drought without a league title in North London.

The club have constantly been linked with numerous forwards, but they appear to have narrowed it down to one target after missing out on RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

Arsenal prepare bid for talented striker

According to Area Napoli, Arsenal are preparing a bid to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen this summer to try and combat their lack of presence in the central forward role.

The 25-year-old, who has a £102m release clause, could be set to depart the Italian side this summer, with interest from Arteta’s side as well as French outfit PSG.

However, it’s thought Osimhen would cost no way near his exit clause, with Napoli looking to offload the forward. The striker, who scored 15 goals in Serie A last season, allegedly wants a move to the Premier League.

He would certainly provide a presence that Arsenal have been missing and prove to be an upgrade on one player who is currently a part of the Gunners’ squad.

Why Osimhen would be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus

Current Gunners' striker Gabriel Jesus has struggled with injuries at the Emirates in recent months, missing 16 games in the 2023/24 campaign with various knee and hamstring problems.

He still managed to score four goals in the Premier League, but he was unable to get anywhere near Osimhen’s tally, who found the net on 15 occasions in two fewer outings.

The Nigerian has averaged 0.7 goals per 90 over the last 12 months - a figure that is nearly four times higher than the Brazilian who lacks the clinical nature needed by a striker under Arteta.

How Osimhen & Jesus compare in 2023/24 Statistics Osimhen Jesus Games 25 27 Goals 15 4 Goals per 90 0.7 0.2 Shots per 90 3.9 3.4 Percentage of shots on target 42% 35% Aerials won 44% 28% Stats via FBref

He’s also managed more shots per 90, putting 42% of his efforts on target - giving Arsenal the added threat they desire and proving to be a more clinical alternative to the former Manchester City attacker.

Arsenal have also enjoyed success with crosses and set pieces, with Arteta’s side averaging 4.6 crosses per 90, at a success rate of just 26%, with Osimhen’s tally of 44% aerial duels won adding the threat in the air the Gunners have been crying out for in the attacking third.

Although he would be a hefty investment, the Nigerian "monster" as described by analyst Raj Chohan, would provide a different dimension at the top end of the pitch, with his qualities dramatically improving Arsenal’s already potent attack.

He would prove to be a huge upgrade on Jesus, as backed up by the table above. Would it be worth spending as much as they did on Declan Rice? With Osimhen having the ability to hugely bolster Arsenal’s chances of ending their drought without a Premier League title, of course it would.