Arsenal are now prepared to lodge a £42 million bid for one Serie A "revelation", as sporting director Edu Gaspar and co make transfer plans for 2025.

Arsenal's rumoured transfer plans for January and next summer

By his own admission, Edu spends weeks identifying transfer targets in detailed assessments of players who he believes could upgrade Mikel Arteta's ranks at N5.

The Premier League title hopefuls - who are aiming to beat Man City and Liverpool to the crown at the third time of asking - have suffered from a plague of injury problems to key senior players as well, perhaps highlighting their need for more strength in depth.

Martin Odegaard, Riccardo Calafiori, Mikel Merino, Gabriel Jesus, Ben White, Jurrien Timber, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kai Havertz, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and potentially Gabriel Martinelli have all been sidelined at various points, with a few proving very sore misses.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23

Odegaard remains weeks away from full fitness after suffering ankle ligament damage last month, while Arsenal are sweating over the fitness of Martinelli after he picked up a calf problem on international duty with Brazil.

“I’ve heard the Arsenal hierarchy have held discussions about what happens if certain players get injured, and that includes Saka," said ex-chief scout Mick Brown, who remains well-connected within the game, to Football Insider this week.

“They want to get to a point where they have a solid backup for every player in their starting XI. Long-term, they’ll be planning to strengthen in every position. But that applies to Saka certainly, because a winger who’s always looking to take people on is always likely to get a whack and pick up a knock.

“He may always be available at the moment, but I know the club are planning for what happens if that isn’t the case any longer.“

It is believed Edu is targeting Antoine Semenyo as a back-up to Saka, while Arsenal have also been repeatedly linked with a new number nine, potentially to replace Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal prepared to make £42 million bid for Isak Hien

Despite the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori in the summer, Spanish media report this week that Atalanta centre-back Isak Hien is a target for the Gunners.

Arsenal have been keeping tabs on Ajax starlet Jorrel Hato recently, sending scouts to watch the Dutchman in action against Germany on Monday, so it appears they're after more alternative options to star central defensive duo Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba.

Links to Hien may therefore have weight, with the 25-year-old Sweden international branded "one of the revelations at the start of this season".

That is according to a claim from Spain, which also states that Arsenal are prepared to make a £42 million bid for Hien, who has been praised as a modern, ball-playing centre-half who could really suit Arteta's system.

The ex-Verona gem has averaged more blocks per 90 than any other player in Atalanta's squad, whilst also being second behind Berat Djimsiti for interceptions made and clearances according to WhoScored.