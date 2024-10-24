Arsenal are prepared to move for a £75 million striker and compete with Barcelona, as sporting director Edu Gaspar may hold an advantage over the Catalans in the race for his services.

Arsenal linked with new striker amid Gabriel Jesus rumours

£265,000-per-week striker Gabriel Jesus has endured a regrettable start to the season, with the Brazilian yet to get off the mark this season as he falls further behind makeshift number nine Kai Havertz in Mikel Arteta's pecking order.

There are suggestions that Jesus could leave Arsenal in 2025 as a result. The former Man City star isn't content with playing a bit-part role, and it is believed that Jesus, Edu and Arteta are set for internal talks over his future.

Palmeiras have been linked with a move for the Brazil international, so a move back to his homeland could be a real possibility. Havertz continues to be Arteta's preferred option going forward, but that may not be the case next year as Arsenal monitor a host of new striker targets.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30

Arsenal are apparent fans of Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram, while Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres hasn't left Edu's thinking after being repeatedly linked throughout 2024.

Of course, there is also RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. The Slovenian rejected proposals from Arsenal, Man United and Chelsea in the summer to remain at Leipzig and further his development in Germany, as explained by Fabrizio Romano at the time, but Sesko also has a "gentleman's agreement" with the Bundesliga side that he can leave in 2025 or 2026.

Arsenal have even been linked with a sensational January move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo this week, but we believe a winter bid for the 23-year-old is unlikely at best.

Arsenal prepared to move for Jhon Duran

Another striker sporadically mentioned alongside Arsenal is Aston Villa star Jhon Duran, who's started the new season in absolutely fantastic form after being heavily tipped to leave in the summer window.

The Colombian has scored seven goals across 12 appearances in all competitions so far, including excellent strikes in the Champions League against Bayern Munich and Bologna.

This hasn't gone unnoticed at Arsenal, or Barcelona, with both clubs ready to go head-to-head over him. That is according to a Spanish media report this week, who claim that Arsenal are prepared to move for Duran, regardless of the player recently signing a brand-new contract at Villa Park.

These fresh terms have elevated Duran's price tag to around £75 million, so it won't be a cheap deal to do, but Jesus' possible exit and superior financial standing may hand Edu a slight advantage over Barca in the race for Villa's in-form striker.

“We know his qualities and the manager is getting the best out of him," said Villa teammate Jacob Ramsey.

"Whether that’s coming on and scoring worldies or starting the game. I think this season as you can tell, he’s come back with a different mentality and attitude. It’s working out at the moment. And when you score a goal like that, everyone’s going to praise you.

“Everyone here will say the same thing about Jhon. I don’t know if the rumours in the summer have helped him. He’s come back a completely different player."