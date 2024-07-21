After missing out on the Premier League title for a second season running last time out, Arsenal are now willing to show Eddie Nketiah the door to secure the signature of a £70m summer target.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners have already stolen the headlines once this week by finally agreeing on a deal to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna, as per Fabrizio Romano. The defender looks set to join after an excellent Serie A season followed by an impressive Euro 2024 campaign in an otherwise disappointing Italy side. With William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and likely soon Calafiori to call on, it could be argued that Mikel Arteta has the strongest backline to call on in the Premier League.

Yet, even with those three options to call on, those in North London are still reportedly looking to add another defensive reinforcement before the transfer window slams shut at the end of next month.

According to The Sunday Star, relayed by The Express, Arsenal chiefs are now prepared to use Nketiah in a swap deal to sign Marc Guehi, who has been valued at a hefty £70m by Crystal Palace this summer. The England international was arguably the Three Lions' most consistent player at the Euros as they stumbled made the final, where they suffered heartbreak against winners Spain.

Into the final two years of his current contract at Selhurst Park, Guehi may soon have quite the decision to make. The Euros did nothing but increase the interest in his signature and Arsenal may have the ideal bargaining chip in Nketiah.

"Great" Guehi would complete Arsenal defence

If Arsenal fans cast their minds back to the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, it was Saliba's injury which derailed their side's title charge as Rob Holding failed to fill the void left behind by the Frenchman. Now, however, with Calafiori soon on his way and reported interest in Guehi, the Gunners could start next season with four solid options left competing for a place in Arteta's side. Suddenly, an injury to Saliba wouldn't cause nearly as much panic as two seasons ago.

Guehi rightly earned plenty of praise at the Euros, including from centre-back partner John Stones, who said via The Metro: "So good, so good. For him to come in, not having felt the feelings around tournament football before or these kind of games, all kinds of different emotions that come with it that you’ve never experienced before. He’s handled [it] so well, his performances have been great."

Meanwhile, the flip side of the deal would also suit all parties. Nketiah is far from Arteta's first-choice in Arsenal's current frontline, even amid their striker troubles, and a move to Selhurst Park could quickly hand him the Premier League starting spot he needs next season.