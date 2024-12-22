Returning to the market for yet another defensive reinforcement, Arsenal are now reportedly preparing a £62m offer to boost Mikel Arteta's options once more when 2025 arrives.

Arsenal silenced plenty of doubters in emphatic fashion last time out, thrashing London rivals Crystal Palace 5-1 whilst needing just the one set-piece goal. If there were any concerns that they were going to fall behind leaders Liverpool at this early stage, then that victory suggests that the Gunners are here to stay in the Premier League title race.

What could go a long way in pursuit of Premier League glory is the sudden resurgence of Gabriel Jesus, who scored five goals in two games against Crystal Palace this week to knock the Eagles out of the Carabao Cup then seal the points for Arsenal in their trip to Selhurst Park.

If the Brazilian does go onto provide a shock solution to the Gunners' open play problems, then they may well turn their attention to reinforcements elsewhere in 2025.

According to reports in Spain, Arsenal are now preparing a €75m (£62m) offer to sign Jules Kounde from Barcelona in 2025. The Frenchman is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League and Barcelona could be open to offers of around just €40m (£33m) amid financial concerns, likely making Arsenal's supposed incoming offer more than enough to secure the right-back's signature.

Whilst there's no question marks surrounding Kounde's ability, however, eyebrows would certainly be raised if Arsenal signed yet another defensive reinforcement. The North London giants already welcomed Riccardo Calafiori last summer and a better use of their funds would be solving their attacking problem once and for all.

"Confident" Kounde would push White all the way

If Arsenal are to chase Kounde's signature, then Arteta could have himself quite the selection headache between the Frenchman and current right-back Ben White. It would certainly be quite the spectacle to watch two of the best in their position compete for a starting place in one of Europe's best sides, albeit a battle which would raise the question of whether Arsenal need competition in that area.

League stats 24/25 P90 (via FBref) Jules Kounde Ben White Minutes 1,525 695 Progressive Carries 1.72 0.52 Progressive Passes 5.38 3.90 Ball Recoveries 3.73 2.60

A player capable of progressive play whilst snapping in to win possession back for his side, Kounde's arrival would arguably leave White scrambling for his place under Arteta.

The Barcelona defender has been at the centre of praise in recent months, with France teammate Dayot Upamecano telling reporters as relayed by RMC Sport whilst on international duty in November: "I played against him in the Champions League. I feel it in confidence, I hope it will continue like this. He is also a leader, he is starting to have a lot of experience. I wish him the best."