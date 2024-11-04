They might only be five points off Manchester City at the moment, but things feel like they are beginning to go wrong for Arsenal this season.

Mikel Arteta's side dropped points at home to Liverpool just over a week ago, and in a must-win game away to Newcastle United over the weekend, came away empty-handed for the second time in as many seasons.

In all, it's starting to look like the Gunners' bid for Premier League glory at the third time of asking is beginning to fall apart at the seams.

However, there is still time for the club to correct their trajectory, and based on recent reports, it looks like they could be about to go big on their first signing in the post-Edu Gaspar era, even if it's bad news for Kai Havertz.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report out of Spain, via Football 365, Arsenal are now incredibly keen to sign Newcastle United star Alexander Isak.

In fact, the report claims that the Gunners will now 'go all out' to land the incredibly talented striker 'as soon as possible' and are prepared to make an offer in the region of €120m, which converts to about £101m.

The good news is that, according to the story, while the Toon don't want to sell the exceptionally gifted Swede, 'an offer of this magnitude could change their mind.'

It would represent a mammoth investment, but considering Isak's ability, one well worth making, even if the striker's arrival would impact Havertz's game time.

How Isak compares to Havertz

So, if Arsenal were able to get their man in this window or the next, his biggest competition for the starting number nine role would be Havertz, but how do the pair compare?

Well, from a pure output perspective, it's the Swede who comes out ahead, but it's not quite as straightforward as it first appears.

For example, in his 40 appearances for the Magpies last season, the former Real Sociedad star racked up an imposing tally of 25 goals and two assists, equating to an average of a goal involvement once every 1.48 games.

In contrast, the Gunners star could only muster up 14 goals and seven assists in 51 matches last season, equating to an average goal involvement every 2.32 games.

However, that number includes the 32 appearances he made in midfield, but when we look at the 18 he made in the centre-forward position, he racked up an impressive tally of eight goals and seven assists, meaning he actually averaged a goal involvement once every 1.2 games.

Moreover, this season has seen the former Chelsea ace score seven goals and provide one assist in 15 games, while the Swedish international has scored four goals and provided one assist in ten matches, equating to an average of a goal involvement once every 1.87 and 2.00 games, respectively.

Okay, so if it's not entirely clear who the better goalscorer is from their raw output, which international comes out on top when we look at their underlying numbers?

Isak vs Havertz Statistics per 90 Isak Havertz Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.68 0.61 Progressive Carries 2.31 2.22 Progressive Passes 1.38 3.22 Shots 3.23 3.11 Key Passes 1.08 0.78 Shot-Creating Actions 2.46 2.78 Goal-Creating Actions 0.31 0.11 Carries into the Penalty Area 1.69 1.22 All Stats via FBref for the 24/25 Premier League Season

Unfortunately for the Aachen-born star, this is where his luck runs out, as the Magpie's "superb" forward, as dubbed by Alan Shearer, comes out ahead in the majority of relevant metrics, including non-penalty expected goals and assists, progressive carries, carries into the penalty area, shots, key passes and goal-creating actions.

Ultimately, it might be a closer comparison than many realise, but as his underlying numbers suggest, Isak is the better overall centre-forward. Therefore, if Arsenal have the chance to sign him either in January or the summer, they have to take it.

Moreover, his arrival doesn't have to be the end for Havertz, as having both players to choose from can only bolster the club's chances of finally lifting the Premier League title.