Arsenal are preparing to move for an England international player in the January transfer window, with talks already held ahead of a potential winter swoop.

Arsenal eye new midfielder amid Thomas Partey and Jorginho uncertainty

Mikel Arteta faces the very real prospect of losing both Thomas Partey and Jorginho at the end of this Premier League season.

Both midfielders are out of contract in the summer and could depart for pastures new on Bosman deals. Turkish Süper Lig side Besiktas are already tempting Jorginho with a move away, according to some reports, while it is rumoured that clubs in Saudi are eyeing a summer move for Partey.

The latter, after a difficult 2023/2024 campaign blighted by injuries and lack of first-team chances, has become a mainstay in Arsenal's midfield once again - starting 11 out of a possible 12 Premier League games so far this season.

Previous injuries to the likes of Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard handed Partey an opportunity to stake his claim for a consistent place in the starting line-up, with the experienced Jorginho also proving his worth as a rotational player.

There have been some rumours that Arsenal are prepared to offer Partey a contract extension, which would keep him at the club until 2027 (The Boot Room), but this is yet to gain traction among national media outlets.

As things stand, the Ghana international and Jorginho are edging towards the exit door, prompting links to some top-class new midfield options.

CaughtOffside reported earlier this week that Arsenal are ready to bid £50 million for Martin Zubimendi in January, and now that same outlet has shared some news on Arteta's pursuit of Crystal Palace sensation Adam Wharton.

Arsenal preparing January move for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton

CS write that Arsenal are prepared to make a move for Wharton in January, and hope to sign the England international for around £46 million, but Palace value him closer to £54 million.

Talks have already been held over the 20-year-old, who has been enjoying a fantastic 2024 since his move to Selhurst Park from Blackburn Rovers earlier this year.

Wharton's form was rewarded with a call-up by Gareth Southgate to England's squad for Euro 2024, with the defensive midfielder carrying that momentum into this campaign with eight Premier League starts under Oliver Glasner so far this term.

He is widely regarded as one of the country's most exciting up-and-coming talents, with teammate Eberechi Eze lauding Wharton's potential and maturity for such a young player.

"He's an incredible player to play with," said Eze (via BBC).

"Playing with him at Palace, I've got used to seeing the way he plays and understanding him. He's very calm, composed, and a joy to play with.

"For someone so young, he's very mature and very wise. When you speak to him, it feels like you're speaking to someone older than you, that's the type of person he is. He's an incredible player."