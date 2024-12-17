Arsenal are preparing to bid for an in-form Premier League forward who Man City boss Pep Guardiola personally wants at Eastlands, meaning Mikel Arteta could potentially inflict even more misery on his old mentor.

Arsenal go three games without scoring Premier League goal from open play

In what is a serious worry for Arteta and co, the Gunners have now gone three straight top flight games without scoring a single goal from open play.

Their 0-0 stalemate with Everton, largely seen as a spurned opportunity to close the gap on league leaders Liverpool, also extended their domestic drought of open play strikes - with Arsenal failing to get on the scoresheet in that regard since their 5-2 win at West Ham late last month.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4 Tottenham (home) January 15

Their run without a goal from open play in the league is certainly concerning, and not the kind of attacking form you expect from an elite side challenging for the league.

It is also perhaps indicative of their need for a prolific new striker, which has been viewed by some as the missing piece of Arteta's jigsaw.

Arsenal are rumoured main contenders to sign Dusan Vlahovic, according to multiple reports in the last week, and there are even murmurs of a potential exchange deal involving out-of-form forward Gabriel Jesus.

The latter has bagged just one goal in all competitions this season, which has partly contributed to Arsenal's glaring need for a striker who can provide a consistent output and ease the pressure on Kai Havertz.

In the meantime, Arteta continues to back Jesus in public, and insists that he just needs to keep getting into the right areas.

“Nothing,” said Arteta when asked how he can improve Jesus’ confidence in front of goal.

“Just to put him in front of goal like he’s done today on a couple of occasions, and there are millimetres, centimetres to if the goal goes in or not. He was there, he looked really alive, he had created the first goal from a great move and that’s him, so we have him back he’s with us and I’m sure he will contribute to the team.”

Arsenal preparing to bid for Brighton star Joao Pedro

As per reports in England, Brighton and Hove Albion star Joao Pedro is another potential Jesus alternative - following his impressive early-season performances for Brighton.

Some of the club's fan base have even tipped Pedro to become a £100m Brighton player, and while his price tag isn't that high, it will still cost Arsenal a pretty penny to strike any potential deal.

It is believed by CaughtOffiside that Arsenal are preparing to bid for Pedro, but the Seagulls will demand around £60 million for his signature. Arteta's side are planning to offer below that figure, meanwhile, and they'll face competition from City boss Guardiola - who personally wants the Brazilian in Manchester. As well as City, Liverpool are other fierce contenders for Pedro's services.