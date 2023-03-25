Sky Sports presenter Joe Thomlinson has hailed Arsenal's Bukayo Saka as the best young talent in the Premier League and claimed he could become one of the best players in the world.

How has Saka performed for Arsenal this season?

The 21-year-old has been instrumental in firing Mikel Arteta's side to the top of the league, scoring 12 and assisting 10 times so far this season.

The winger has started all of his side's league matches this term, highlighting his importance to the side despite his young age, and has earned countless plaudits for his displays this campaign.

Speaking on Football Daily's YouTube channel, Thomlinson singled out Saka as the best under-21 player in the Premier League and claimed that he could reach the very pinnacle of football if his form continues over his career.

He said: "It is ridiculous that he's still only 21.

"Obviously, 12 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League so far this season. So many vital, game-changing moments in there as well. He also scored three goals at the World Cup.

"I think Bukayo Saka is a potential future Ballon d'Or winner, I really do. His ceiling is ridiculously high. If he can stay fit, he can be one of the best players in the world."

How important is Saka to Arsenal?

The England international is clearly one of Arteta's most important players given his incredible levels of output and consistency.

He has seven goals and assists in his last seven matches alone, and has also contributed heavily in Arsenal's games against the 'big six'. He has scored against Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City, whilst providing assists against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

He is one of just two outfield players to start every league game this season for the Gunners alongside defender Gabriel, and he has played the third-most minutes this season in all competitions, just behind Gabriel and Granit Xhaka.

Arteta described his last performance, which saw him score twice against Crystal Palace, as "really, really good" and the Spaniard will be hoping Saka can continue this form until the end of the season.

If Arsenal go on to win the Premier League this season, Saka will already have written himself into club folklore, and the sky would really be the limit for the £70k-per-week star. With a new contract on the horizon, the club can expect Saka to have a bright future, and if more titles follow, the Ballon d'Or may not be beyond the realms of possibility.