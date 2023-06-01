Joao Felix would start ahead of Martin Odegaard for Arsenal, presenter Lee Gunner has sensationally claimed.

How has Odegaard performed for Arsenal?

The Norweigan has had a sensational campaign under Mikel Arteta, scoring 15 goals in the league as Arsenal battled to a second-placed finish, and the Gunners' captain was one of his side's standout performers.

However, it has now been claimed that Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix, who had a disappointing loan spell at Chelsea for the second half of this season, should be signed to start ahead of him.

Speaking on The Football Terrace, the presenter claimed that Odegaard did not score enough in big games, and when asked, he stated that he would drop the former Real Madrid man for Felix.

"Odegaard. People will say 'but he scored 15 goals', name one big team he scored against, one decent team this season he scored against. Newcastle, I'll give you that, other than that, what has he done?

"Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, teams like that, he doesn't score against the big teams. I'll take Felix at Arsenal in a heartbeat. And not only that, even when you say when they're all fit, we're trying to build a squad. Why can't Odegaard have a player challenge him?

"Why can't [Gabriel] Jesus or Eddie [Nketiah] have another player challenging? Why can't [Gabriel] Martinelli or [Bukayo] Saka have players challenging? People are saying I'm nuts, I couldn't care less at the end of the day. If Odegaard gets injured, we're putting Fabio Vieira in, are you telling me he's better than Joao Felix?"

Is Odegaard better than Joao Felix?

There is currently a huge contrast between Odegaard and Felix in both performance levels and status.

Odegaard has thrived since taking over as Arsenal captain last summer, and the former wonderkid has had the most productive season of his career, with 15 goals and 8 assists in 45 games across all competitions.

Felix, who earns a reported £195k per week, was loaned to Chelsea in January after a fallout with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, and hardly pulled up any trees at Chelsea, with his four goals in 20 appearances failing to lift them from their stupor.

Chelsea have now decided that they will not keep Felix beyond his loan, and his future is up in the air again. Whilst he could be a useful addition to Arsenal's squad if reasonably priced, he has not shown enough in his performances or mentality to warrant replacing the Norway captain in the Arsenal lineup.