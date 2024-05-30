Arsenal came agonisingly close to winning the Premier League title for the second season running this year, only to narrowly miss out in the face of Pep Guardiola's Sky Blue juggernaut.

Mikel Arteta has created an incredibly dynamic and entertaining side in North London, one that could boast the best defensive record in the division.

However, ending the campaign with five goals fewer than Manchester City clearly hurt their title bid.

Edu Gaspar and the board are clearly cognizant of this shortcoming in the squad, as the latest player touted for a move to the Emirates is one of the most exciting forwards in Europe and, as such, could supercharge the team's chief creator, Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal's striker search

According to a recent report from John Cross of the Mirror, Arsenal have maintained their interest in RB Leipzig's star striker, Benjamin Šeško, and have now placed him at the 'top of their wanted list' ahead of the summer.

Cross claims that the Gunners will likely face competition for the 20-year-old's signature in the coming weeks, but the club have been proactive, already making 'overtures and inroads' into the player's camp and informing his agent of their interest.

The story does not mention a price, but a report earlier this month from Simon Collings claimed that the Slovenian international's contract has a release clause worth £55m that's active until the end of June.

It wouldn't be a cheap deal to complete, but if Arsenal can secure the services of the up-and-coming young striker, they should, especially as he could make Odegaard even better.

How Šeško could supercharge Odegaard

It was another brilliant season for Arsenal's captain fantastic this year as he racked up 11 goals and 11 assists in 48 games for the club, but it could have been more.

Odegaard's season Appearances 48 Minutes 4053 Goals 11 Assists 11 Goal Involvements per Match 0.45 Minutes per Goal Involvement 184' All Stats via Transfermarkt

According to Understat, the Norwegian underperformed his Premier League expected assists tally of 11.58 by 1.58, suggesting that he would have been able to provide that bit more with a more clinical striker in front of him.

Moreover, while it's not a dramatic underperformance, he might be attempting fewer killer passes - like the one against Porto - than he would if he was more confident in the finishing ability of the striker ahead of him, which is precisely where Sesko comes in.

According to Understat, the "complete forward," as talent scout Jacek Kulig described him, scored 14 goals from an expected figure of just 8.60 in the Bundesliga this season, an impressive overperformance of 5.40 from the young striker.

Now, while he's unlikely to consistently outperform expected goals to this extent for his entire career, the fact he's already scoring more than would be expected of him at such a young age is an auspicious sign, especially when you compare his figures to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus'.

Šeško vs Havertz vs Jesus Player Expected Goals Goals Šeško 8.60 14 Havertz 13.47 13 Jesus 7.29 4 All Stats via Understat

For example, while the German's return of 13 goals from an expected figure of 13.47 is perfectly serviceable, it's not elite, and the Brazilian's return of four goals from an expected figure of 7.29 is simply poor.

That's not to say the two attackers don't bring something else to the table as a starting nine, but when the margins are as close as they are now, the Gunners need a striker up top who they can rely on to finish their chances.

Therefore, while it wouldn't be a cheap deal and may even be a little harsh on their current forwards, Arsenal should do what they can to bring Sesko to the Emirates this summer.

His finishing could make up that two-point gap next season and supercharge Odegaard's assists haul as well.