After the heartbreak of last season's Premier League title race, Arsenal are once again top at Christmas and looking to end their wait to secure the ultimate silverware in English football. Mikel Arteta's side earned a point against Liverpool and now have the advantage as the season approaches the halfway mark. Now, the Gunners will hope to kick on even further and extend their lead at the top.

Reports suggest that the North London side will have to secure the title without the transfer of one particular player, however, after they were priced out of a potential move in both January and the summer window.

Arsenal transfer news

Arsenal did well in the summer to recruit the likes of Declan Rice and David Raya, building on the foundation set by Arteta in the season prior. Those signings have played a large part in the Gunners' ability to compete on all fronts, progressing past the Champions League group stage and maintaining a Premier League lead. We saw last season just how important the January transfer window can be when Arsenal signed Leandro Trossard, who has had a positive impact ever since. This time around, however, in the case of one particular forward, the Gunners have reportedly opted out of a move.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal have pulled out of the race to sign Napoli star Victor Osimhen despite making contact over a deal in a new transfer twist. Those at the Emirates are thought to be unwilling to meet his reported price tag of €130-140 million (£113m-£122m) which leaves Chelsea in pole position to sign the Nigerian and potentially put an end to their goalscoring problems.

Arsenal, meanwhile, could look elsewhere towards the likes of Ivan Toney or decide to stay put with Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah next month. With Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka joining the aforementioned duo in attack, Osimhen could have been a luxury rather than a need for Arteta.

Arsenal may regret stance on "physical" Osimhen

Potentially allowing Chelsea to strengthen, Arsenal could regret pulling out of the race to sign Osimhen when the time comes to compete for the top honours. Osimhen's stats show that, compared to Jesus, he is more of an out-and-out striker who could offer Arteta a different dynamic.

Player Goals Assists Expected Goals Victor Osimhen 7 2 6.7 Gabriel Jesus 3 1 4.3

That said, Arsenal look likely to take their money elsewhere next month, allowing Chelsea to land Osimhen. Arteta will hope that it's not a decision he and the club end up regretting in seasons to come. Osimhen is certainly valued in Napoli, with Luciano Spalletti saying:

“At times he tries to do everything himself, attacks the ball and the goal without realising where his teammates are. But he is physical, he is strong and we need him to complete the squad, also in the air. He is one of the best headers of the ball I have ever seen. We didn’t give him as much service last season, but he was also decisive when defending on set plays and resolving a lot of issues for us there.”