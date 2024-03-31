The international break is finally over, and Arsenal's first game back is a big one: Manchester City.

If the Gunners want to maintain their position atop the Premier League table and build some breathing room between themselves and Pep Guardiola's behemoth, they'll need to win at the Etihad, something they haven't done in nine and a half years.

However, Mikel Arteta's side should go into the game full of confidence after their brilliant run of form since the turn of the year.

That said, the Spaniard should look to make one change to the XI that beat Porto last time out and drop Leandro Trossard.

Leandro Trossard's performance this season

Trossard has been enjoying another fruitful season in North London this year, and while he's not been able to provide anywhere near the number of assists he did for the club in the latter half of 2022/23, he's made up for it with goals.

In his 34 games this season, he's scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists, meaning he is currently averaging a goal involvement every 2.61 games, which is undeniably impressive and should be celebrated.

However, as a left-winger, the Belgian has scored six goals and provided one assist in 20 appearances, three of which came when coming off the bench late into games.

Leandro Trossard's positional versatility Positions Left Winger Striker Attacking Midfielder Right Winger Starts 28 14 3 1 Goals 6 4 0 0 Assists 4 7 0 1 Goal Involvements per Match 0.35 0.78 0.00 1.00 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Now, this isn't to say that the former Brighton & Hove Albion ace isn't a great winger; it's more about showing that he is more effective coming off the bench in that position or starting up front as the number nine, where he has scored four goals and provided one assist in just seven games.

However, Kai Havertz has been starting as the team's recognised striker with great aplomb as of late, so dropping him for the 29-year-old would be unwise.

Therefore, for the game at the Etihad, it would make sense to keep Trossard as an impact player should the Gunners need him and instead start Gabriel Jesus out wide against his old side.

Why Gabriel Jesus should start against Manchester City

Now, Jesus has had another campaign dominated by injuries this year, which has seen him miss a significant portion of the team's recent run of results, but it shouldn't be forgotten that in the games he has played, the Brazilian has been quite brilliant.

So far this season, the "sensational" dynamo, as Micah Richards described him, has scored eight goals and provided five assists in just 26 games, meaning he's averaging a goal involvement every two games, comfortably beating out his teammate's average.

Moreover, his return of 13 goals and four assists in 33 games as a left-winger means he averages 0.51 goal involvements per match in that position, which, once again, just about beats out the Belgian's average of 0.50 per match across his career and 0.35 per match with the Gunners.

Gabriel Jesus vs Leandro Trossard for Arsenal Player Jesus Trossard Appearances 59 56 Goals 19 12 Assists 12 12 Goal Involvements per Match 0.52 0.42 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Additionally, starting the former City ace out wide this afternoon will give the team another direct and immensely skilful outlet on the left, so attacks won't have to rely so heavily on Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka making something happen on the right.

Lastly, the São Paulo-born star might just have something extra to prove in a game at his old home stadium. While that is practically impossible to quantify, it could be the 1% the team needs to do what they haven't done for the best part of a decade - leave with all three points.

Ultimately, Arteta is blessed with several options when it comes to picking his team, and while Trossard would likely do a good job this afternoon, starting Jesus there will give the Gunners that little bit more flair and unpredictability in attack.