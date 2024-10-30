Despite a gruelling start to the Premier League season that has seen them play Manchester City, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in their first nine games, Arsenal are still within five points of the top spot.

Mikel Arteta's side haven't necessarily played the most attractive free-flowing football, but given the level of opposition, their numerous red cards and constant injuries, they have played pragmatic football that has kept them in the title race.

Moreover, there have still been several standout performers so far, with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes and David Raya all more than justifying their place in the team.

At the same time, last summer's surprise signing, Kai Havertz, has kept up his impressive form in the number nine position, and based on recent reports, the club could be set to sign another attacker he'll love playing with.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Arsenal are very interested in signing Leroy Sané next year.

In fact, the report has revealed that the Gunners are working on a deal to sign the German upon the expiration of his mammoth £320k-per-week Bayern Munich contract, meaning it would be a free transfer.

The good news for the North Londoners is that, due to him playing in Germany, they will be able to open negotiations with him in January, but the bad news is that they are not the only club keen on the 28-year-old, with Newcastle United also being mentioned in the story.

It might be a complicated transfer to get over the line should other clubs start to vie for his services, but due to Sane's incredible ability, Arsenal must fight to bring him to North London - he'd be fantastic alongside Havertz.

Why Sane would be an excellent signing for Arsenal and Havertz

Okay, so there are three key reasons why Sane would be such an excellent signing to make for Arsenal, and in particular Havertz, with the first being his style of play.

We know that Havertz is at his best for the North Londoners when he can interchange with his wingers, holding the ball up, playing them in, and either occupying a defender for them to score or getting on the end of a move himself.

In this regard, the Bayern ace would be perfect.

He isn't the fastest winger in Europe, but there is no doubt that one of his strengths is getting on his bike and running in behind opposition defences - as he did at times against the Gunners last season - which in turn would allow the former Chelsea marksman to play more into his strengths of holding up play before getting the ball to the German's feet, akin to the move that saw Saka score against Spurs last season.

The second reason signing the Essen-born star would be a great idea is his Premier League experience. Thanks to his impressive years with City, in which he scored 25 goals and provided 28 assists in 90 league appearances, he shouldn't need much of an adaptation period, so he could hopefully make an instant impact for Arteta's side.

The final reason he would be an excellent signing is similar: his incredible output across his entire career.

In his 374 senior appearances to date, he's scored 102 goals and provided 101 assists, meaning that even when we include his breakthrough seasons at Schalke, the unreal "machine", as dubbed by Thomas Tuchel, has averaged a goal involvement once every 1.84 games.

Sane's senior career Club Schalke Manchester City Bayern Munich Appearances 57 135 182 Goals 13 39 50 Assists 8 43 50 Goal Involvements per Match 0.36 0.60 0.54 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, the fact he's just as effective at scoring goals as he is setting them up should make him the ideal winger to pair up with Havertz.

Ultimately, even if Arsenal had to pay a small fee to sign Sane next year, it would be a brilliant idea, so the fact they could get him for free makes this potential transfer a total no-brainer.