Arsenal have been linked with a Serie A striker ahead of the summer transfer window, as Mikel Arteta aims to bolster his Premier League title-challenging squad.

The Gunners enjoyed an impressive season but fell just short of Manchester City, and with the transfer window fast approaching, the Gunners will hope to bring in reinforcements to challenge once more.

What’s the latest on Rasmus Hojlund to Arsenal?

As reported by 90min last week, Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has attracted interest from Arsenal ahead of the window.

According to the report, the Gunners have ‘touched base’ with both the forward’s agents and club along with fellow Premier League representatives Manchester United.

90min understand that the reported fee from Atalanta for the youngster is in the region of €65m (£55m).

What could Rasmus Hojlund offer Arsenal?

Lauded by talent scout Jacek Kulig as being an “absolute monster”, the 20-year-old has endured an impressive first season in Serie A, after signing from Sturm Graz last summer.

As per Sofascore, the youngster has scored nine goals and assisted two in the Italian top-tier this campaign, making him one to watch this summer with a host of clubs interested in the talent.

Arsenal haven’t struggled for goals as such this season, however, there is always room for improvement, as highlighted back in December when Gabriel Jesus was forced to undergo knee surgery leaving the Gunners with just one forward in Eddie Nketiah.

Such shortages in the strike department may not be expected next season, with Folarin Balogun due to return from his loan spell at Reims, however, there is some doubt whether the 21-year-old will be with the squad next season.

As reported by Football Insider, Balogun is against returning to north London unless a starting spot is guaranteed, a big ask but a reasonable one for a player who has found the net 21 times in Ligue 1 this term.

If the youngster is to depart on this basis, Arteta may not need to worry should he capture the signature of Hojlund.

Hailed as being “scary quick” by journalist Sacha Pisani, the young forward could fill the boots that Balogun may leave without requiring any consideration for what could have been for the Ligue 1 ace.

Likened to each other based on statistics over the past year, the two young forwards are almost identical in terms of their averages per 90.

The Danish striker averages 0.44 goals, as well as receiving 11 progressive passes and making 6.53 touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, as per FBref, showing the danger he possesses in the box and his desire to be on the ball in the final third.

Similar numbers are recorded by the Reims loanee, who averages 0.45 goals, making 5.94 touches in the attacking penalty area and receiving an average of 8.49 progressive passes per 90, as per FBref.

If the rumours surrounding Balogun’s future are true, Arsenal may not need to look further than Hojlund should they wish to add another striker to their weaponry.

With competition for places vital in promoting a higher level of performance, it’s integral that Arteta recruits this summer to get the best out of his side next term to compete at the top once more.