With under a month until the new Premier League campaign gets underway, Arsenal now reportedly need one "final step" to land their first signing of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners have been in no position to panic this summer, perhaps unlike recent years, with Mikel Arteta's job to simply fine-tune a side who are going in pursuit of a third-time lucky in the Premier League title race. The North London giants challenged Manchester City for a second season running last time out but were once again unable to dethrone Pep Guardiola's winning machine at The Etihad.

That's not to say that Arteta won't welcome fresh faces before the end of next month, however, with names such as Nico Williams linked to The Emirates in what would be one of the most impressive deals of the summer. The Athletic Bilbao winger stole the headlines at Euro 2024 as Spain broke English hearts to seal a dominant tournament victory.

Alas, before Williams, the Gunners look set to turn their attention towards a defensive reinforcement. According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have now reached an agreement to sign Riccardo Calafiori in a deal worth a total package of €45m (£38m).

The final step is reportedly the defender's former club, Basel, and current club Bologna over Calafiori's 50% sell-on payment terms.

Following an excellent Euro 2024 campaign, Calafiori is set to get his move and Arsenal are set to get their reinforcement to form what is, on paper, a backline fit for the Premier League crown.

"Tenacious" Calafiori can compete with Saliba and Gabriel

If William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes weren't impressive enough, then the addition of Calafiori could certainly create positive headlines. The Italian will suddenly hand Arteta a wealth of impressive defensive depth and quite the selection headache heading into the new campaign. The Spaniard already proved that he's willing to be ruthless when he dropped Aaron Ramsdale for David Raya last season and Calafiori is now likely to emerge to compete with Saliba and Gabriel.

League stats 23/24 (FBref) Riccardo Calafiori William Saliba Gabriel Magalhaes Progressive Carries 28 16 13 Progressive Passes 96 157 117 Tackles Won 37 26 28 Ball Recoveries 194 213 136

What stands out is Calafiori's all-round ability, whether that be on or off the ball, particularly his ball-carrying skills. Next to Saliba, the Italian could form one of the most impressive ball-playing partnerships in the Premier League.

Described as "tenacious in duels" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Arsenal's summer business has got off to the best start if the "final step" goes through towards securing Calafiori's signature before the start of the Premier League campaign. What's more, the 22-year-old could even go up another level entirely under the guidance of Arteta in North London.