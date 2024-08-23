Whilst they've not had the busiest summer, Arsenal have now reportedly reached a breakthrough in their deal to sign their second new reinforcement of the summer for Mikel Arteta.

Of course, those in North London didn't enter the summer window in desperate need for fresh faces like they have done so often in the past. This time around, fresh from competing for the Premier League title once more, the Arsenal squad just needed the fine-tuning that Riccardo Calafiori will help to add.

The central defender arrived from Bologna earlier this summer, having helped the Italian side shock the rest of Serie A by qualifying for the Champions League last season.

The Gunners very much looked a side ready to compete yet again on the opening day of the Premier League campaign, easing past Wolverhampton Wanderers in a routine 2-0 victory, in which Bukayo Saka was predictably the star of the show.

Now, with just eight days left until deadline day, those at The Emirates are set to secure victory off the pitch. According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have finally reached a breakthrough in their deal to sign Mikel Merino, agreeing a deal worth €32m plus €5m in adds ons (£27m plus £4m) with Real Sociedad.

That said, even with a deal reportedly agreed, Arsenal fans will likely have to wait until after this weekend's Aston Villa clash to see their new man in action at the heart of Arteta's midfield.

"Monster" Merino could finally replace Xhaka

Whilst Arsenal enjoyed an impressive campaign even in the absence of Granit Xhaka, who swapped North London for an invincible Bundesliga title win with Bayer Leverkusen last summer, replacing the Swiss midfielder could become the key to unlocking crucial silverware at long last. And that's where Merino should play a part.

Analyst Ben Mattinson has been full of praise for the Euro 2024 winner this summer, describing Merino as an "aerial duel monster" and dubbing the Spaniard "press resistant".

For just £31m and a reported £52k-a-week, Merino could quickly turn into one of the bargains of the summer if he replaces Xhaka and adds backup for the likes of Declan Rice in one swoop. Fresh from winning the Euros too, the midfielder certainly knows all about the top prizes.

Attempting to make it a third time lucky in pursuit of stealing Manchester City's Premier League crown, Arsenal have looked to add quality over quantity in recent months.