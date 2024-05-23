Arsenal are ready to table a £21 million bid to sign one club's star player, coming after claims in the last few weeks that he's already agreed to join Mikel Arteta at Hale End.

Edu's transfer admission as Arsenal eye new signings

Sporting director Edu, in a recent interview with TNT Sports, has already admitted that the north Londoners have their transfer targets for the window firmly in place - as the Brazilian seeks to back Arteta yet again.

Arsenal only just missed out on the Premier League title to Man City last season, coming within a whisker of the Sky Blues and chasing them down right to the final day of 2023/2024.

Despite losing out on their first domestic crown in 20 years, there were real positives to take from the campaign - namely their exceptional run of form towards the back end, attacking imperiousness and stellar form of some key players.

Arsenal's final five games of 2023/2024 Arsenal 2-1 Everton Man United 0-1 Arsenal Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea

However, to keep chase with City, who've really set the standard over the past few years, Arsenal will need to keep evolving as a team and upgrade Arteta's squad wherever necessary. Reports suggest Arsenal want a new goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward this summer, with Edu previously revealing the type of player they're after.

"We already have our targets,” said Edu to TNT.

"We have planned a lot ahead and I will be worried if we don’t score a lot of goals and if we’re not creating chances, which is the opposite because we create a lot and score a lot of goals.

“The plan is to try to get better every year and I think we are in a good moment. Let's see if we can keep improving. Many times in certain conversations to recruit the players you don't see the character of the player or the character of the player does not fit well with what we are trying to do and then you have to move on and try to find what we’re really looking for.

“If you see all the signings we’ve made since we started together, everyone is almost the same, young, energetic and passionate, and good talents with big, beautiful futures ahead of them.”

Defensively, one name who's been heavily linked lately is Fenerbahce full-back Ferdi Kadioglu. The 24-year-old, who can play at both right and left back, was the subject of a recent theory from journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu.

Sabuncuoğlu shared his belief earlier this month that Kadioglu has agreed to join Arsenal, coming after the reporter spoke with his father - though he didn't expressly confirm that information.

Arsenal readying £21 million bid for Kadioglu

Now, Turkish news outlet Sabah have shared yet another update, and they claim that Arsenal are readying a £21 million bid to sign Kadioglu after having their first offer rejected, so perhaps there is subtance to claims of discussions with the player.

The Gunners are believed to be pushing hard to sign Fenerbahce's in-form defensive ace, who could provide exceptional back up to the likes of Ben White