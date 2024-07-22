After an unusually quiet start to the transfer window, Arsenal finally look ready to make their mark this summer.

Ajax's highly-rated Tommy Setford joined Mikel Arteta's side over the weekend. A move for Mikel Merino remains on the table, and Riccardo Calafiori's incredibly drawn-out transfer appears to be coming to a welcomed conclusion.

However, Edu Gaspar and Co aren't done there, as based on recent reports, the North Londoners are now targeting a player who starred for England at the Euros over the summer, a player who could help Calafiori get even better.

Arsenal transfer news

According to a recent report from the Sunday Star via the Express, Arsenal are interested in signing Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi this summer and have a plan to reduce the fee required to acquire his services.

The report claims that following a stellar Euros, the South Londoners now value their defender at a whopping £70m, but in a bid to pay significantly less than that, the Gunners may include Eddie Nketiah in any offer they make.

It remains to be seen how much this reduces the Eagles' asking price, but they have shown a strong interest in the English striker in the past, so this could be a clever way for all parties to come out happy from a potential deal.

It would likely still take a significant investment from Arsenal, but given Guehi's recent performances, one worth making - especially as he could be great alongside Calafiori.

Why Guehi would be a great signing

So, when Calafiori finally joins Arsenal this summer, and it is starting to look more like when and not if, many believe he may well play as the left-back in Arteta's system because, across his career, that is the position he has played more than any other.

This would mean that Guehi would likely come in and compete for one of the starting centre-back places, and while he's right-footed, he has played on the left for Palace and England, and as data analyst Ben Mattinson points out, he's "one of those versatile CB's who can play both sides equally as comfortably."

So, next season, the Gunners could find themselves in a position where the Italian makes the most of his offensive talents on the left flank while the Englishman helps cover the space behind and makes the most of the defensive nous he has shown over the last few years.

Moreover, while the "monster" centre-back, as dubbed by journalist Bobby Manzi, has only just turned 24, he has built up a wealth of experience he can rely upon.

For example, at club level, he's made 111 appearances for Palace, 59 for Swansea City, and two for Chelsea. Whereas, at international level, he's won 17 senior caps for England, and based on his performances this summer, it seems guaranteed that he will win plenty more in the coming years.

Guehi's career so far Team Crystal Palace Swansea City Chelsea England Appearances 111 59 2 17 Goals 5 0 0 0 Assists 2 0 0 1 Goal Involvements per Match 0.06 0.00 0.00 0.05 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Ultimately, while there is already plenty of competition for a starting place in Arsenal's defence, Guehi has shown over the last few seasons - and this summer, for that matter - that he is an elite centre-back and that he has what it takes to thrive for a team like the Gunners.

Moreover, the idea of Calafiori and the Englishman making the left-hand side of the North Londoners' defence their own is an exciting prospect indeed.