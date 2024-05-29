While there is an awful lot for Arsenal fans to be proud of this season, it was another Premier League campaign that ended in heartbreak and a million what-ifs.

Mikel Arteta's side fought Manchester City until the final day, but they came up just short, and while they could boast the best defence in the league, they scored five goals fewer than the defending champions.

Therefore, as good as Kai Havertz was and as talented as Gabriel Jesus is, it looks like the Gunners could do with a new number nine, and based on recent reports, that might be precisely what they get, as a player who has outscored both Arsenal stars has been heavily touted for a move to N5.

Arsenal's striker search

It's no secret that Edu Gaspar and Co are on the lookout for a new striker this season, as players such as Alexander Isak, Victor Osimhen and Benjamin Sesko have already been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates, but there is another name that has now popped up, Lautaro Martínez.

According to a report from Spain over the weekend, Arsenal are incredibly keen on the Inter Milan star and are currently preparing an offer worth €90m to tempt the Italian club into selling him, which converts to around £77m.

The report claims that while the Italian champions are enjoying brilliant success on the pitch, they are still suffering from financial problems off of it, and so, while selling Martínez wouldn't be the ideal solution, they would be willing to deal with the Gunners should they make the offer they are said to be preparing.

If this deal were to go ahead, it would be yet another serious investment by the Kroenkes in the first team, but given the North Londoner's need for a consistent goalscorer and the Argentine's unreal record this season, it could prove to be an investment worth making.

How Martínez compares to Havertz and Jesus

So, if Arsenal are going to spend an enormous sum of money to bring Martínez to the Emirates this summer, how does he stack up to their two primary strikers?

Unsurprisingly, the World Cup winner has been far more effective than both of them this season. His tally of 27 goals in 44 games is proof of that, as it's better than the German and Brazilian combined - 14 and eight, respectively.

In fact, when looking at the trio's goal involvements over the campaign, the Inter star's 34 is only three fewer than the 37 his potential future teammates produced combined.

Martínez vs Havertz vs Jesus Players Martínez Havertz Jesus Appearances 44 51 36 Goals 27 14 8 Assists 7 7 8 Goal Involvements per Match 0.77 0.41 0.44 All Stats via Transfermarkt

It's not just in pure output that the 26-year-old emerges as the clear winner, either. When comparing their underlying striker-relevant numbers, he ranks first in most of them.

For example, while he doesn't come out on top for aerial duels won or goal-creating actions per 90, he does for non-penalty expected goals, non-penalty goals, shots, shots on target, goals per shot, and goals per shot on target, all per 90.

Martínez vs Havertz vs Jesus Stats per 90 Martínez Havertz Jesus Non-Penalty Expected Goals 0.56 0.33 0.41 Non-Penalty Goals 0.63 0.31 0.38 Shots 3.86 2.15 3.30 Goals per Shot 0.16 0.14 0.11 Shots on Target 1.51 0.83 1.27 Goals per Shot on Target 0.41 0.37 0.30 Goal-Creating Actions 0.51 0.60 0.68 Aerial Duels Won 1.42 3.35 1.17 All Stats via FBref for the 23/24 Season

Ultimately, while the money involved is significant, Arsenal must bring Martínez to North London this summer, even if that reduces the playing time for Havertz and Jesus, as their title chance could hang on his goal output.