Arsenal are making serious plans over potentially signing their top striker target, with a summit expected imminently to determine the feasibility of a January deal.

Mikel Arteta loses Gabriel Jesus for the rest of Arsenal's season

On Tuesday afternoon, the Gunners released an official statement confirming the extent of striker Gabriel Jesus' injury - and it is exactly what was initially feared.

The Brazilian, who was in fine form with six goals from his last seven games, was taken off in the first half of Arsenal's defeat to Man United in the FA Cup last weekend - with reports then flooding in of Jesus rupturing his ACL.

Arsenal have now confirmed that to be the case, and the £265,000-per-week forward could now face nine months on the sidelines. Jesus will undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation, and he's set to miss the rest of this Premier League season.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Tottenham (home) Today Aston Villa (home) January 18 Wolves (away) January 25 Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 1

"Further to being substituted during our match with Manchester United on Sunday," read Arsenal's statement on Jesus.

"Gabriel Jesus has received extensive assessments, scans and specialist reviews which have confirmed that he has sustained an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

"Gabby will undergo surgery in the coming days and will soon begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme. We will continue to keep everyone updated with Gabby's recovery, with everyone at the club fully focused on supporting Gabby to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible."

This leaves manager Mikel Arteta with just one striker in Kai Havertz, and reliable news outlets state that Arsenal are working hard behind-the-scenes to bring in a new centre-forward before deadline day on February 3.

Arteta and interim sporting director Jason Ayto have a number of rumoured targets on their agenda, and one of them is Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic.

There are some reports that Arsenal have already had a loan bid rejected for Vlahovic (Football Transfers), and while this is yet to be backed up by the national press, claims of their interest in the Serbian continue to flood in.

Arsenal ready to take "concrete" new steps over signing Dusan Vlahovic

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, writing via X, the ex-Fiorentina star is Arsenal's "main" striker target for Arteta.

It is believed Arsenal are ready to take new "concrete" steps over signing Vlahovic, and a meeting is expected "by the weekend" to gauge how they could prise the 24-year-old away from Turin.

Vlahovic has bagged 12 goals and two assists in all competitions for Juve so far this season, leaving little wonder why Arteta's side are interested. He's also entered the final 18 months of his contract, but despite this, the Old Lady's price tag for a permanent deal stands at around £59 million.