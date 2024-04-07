Arsenal are ready to offer a target an Emirates contract worth just under £100,000-a-week, according to a new report.

Arsenal transfer rumours

The Gunners have been in fine form in recent months under Mikel Arteta, scoring goals for fun in the Premier League in 2024. A push for the title as well as being in the Champions League quarter-finals promises for a dramatic end to the campaign, but away from the pitch, sporting director Edu Gaspar has already hinted that the club have their summer targets.

"We already have our targets,” said the Brazilian (via TNT Sports).

"We have planned a lot ahead and I will be worried if we don’t score a lot of goals and if we’re not creating chances, which is the opposite because we create a lot and score a lot of goals.

“The plan is to try to get better every year and I think we are in a good moment. Let's see if we can keep improving. I think if you see the type of the players we have at the moment, it’s players which have a big, big commitment of [to] the club, which is very important. So the way we transmit to the fans, transmit to people our commitment – sometimes you can lose, you can win games, it’s all part of the sport – helps us perform the best way possible and show the passion we have for the club and try to be win as many games as we can.

“Many times in certain conversations to recruit the players you don't see the character of the player or the character of the player does not fit well with what we are trying to do and then you have to move on and try to find what we’re really looking for. If you see all the signings we’ve made since we started together, everyone is almost the same, young, energetic and passionate, and good talents with big, beautiful futures ahead of them.”

Some of the players to have been linked with moves to north London include AC Milan starlet Franceso Camarda, Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi and Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

Another target is Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee, and it looks as if the Gunners are ready to make their move.

Arsenal ready Joshua Zirkzee contract offer

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, relayed by TBR, Arsenal are set to offer Zirkzee an Emirates contract worth €6m-a-year (£5.2m), which works out at just under £100,000-a-week.

However, the Gunners aren’t the only side keen on the Bologna striker. AC Milan are also mentioned with an interest, whereas Bayern Munich have a €40m (£34m) buyback clause.

Zirkzee, just 21 years of age, is into double figures for Serie A goals during the current campaign and appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €40m Transfermarkt valuation.

The Dutchman has also been compared to Erling Haaland, with Voetbal International reporter Souleyman Ozturk claiming that Zirkzee is a better version of the Manchester City star.

"Zirkzee is better than Erling Haaland at everything. Now you may be dismayed because of this statement. But I will frame it. (Zirkzee) has vision, technique, strength, charisma, flair, footballing ability. He is therefore better than Haaland in almost everything.

"Imagine if Zirkzee had the energy and focus of Haaland. Then he would be the best striker in the world."

He appears to be an exciting Emirates target, and by the looks of things, a summer move is one to watch.