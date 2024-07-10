Arsenal are ready to accept bids for a £120,000-per-week player this summer after a decision by manager Mikel Arteta.

Players who could be sold by Arsenal this summer

Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga appears likely to be one of the first Arsenal departures of this summer window, coming soon after Mohamed Elneny and Cedric Soares left the Emirates after their contracts expired.

Sevilla have agreed personal terms with Lokonga, and talks are believed to be advancing with Arsenal over an initial loan deal. Young striker Mika Biereth also completed his move to Sturm Graz on Monday, with Arsenal announcing the 21-year-old's return to Austria on a permanent deal.

Other players who could be sold by Arsenal this summer are Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey, Aaron Ramsdale, Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Eddie Nketiah and Nuno Tavares, as sporting director Edu looks to bolster the club's transfer kitty and trim their wage bill.

Arsenal's best performers in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99 via WhoScored

Ramsdale is tipped to be destined for the Arsenal exit door, with David Raya taking his number one spot last season, while Partey has entered the final 12 months of his contract amid reported interest from Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Uncertainty also surrounds the future of left-back Kieran Tierney, after the Scotland international spent 2023/24 on loan at Real Sociedad. Tierney has Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko to compete with for the left-back slot, and the potential arrival of Bologna star Riccardo Calafiori could push him even further down the pecking order.

Tomiyasu and Kiwior can be deployed at left-back when required, while Calafiori is also capable of playing that role. Tierney's time at Arsenal could be coming to a close sooner rather than later, with the 27-year-old also suffering his fair share of injury problems.

Arsenal ready to accept Tierney bids after Arteta decision

According to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Arsenal are ready to accept bids for Tierney, with Arteta deciding that the £120,000-per-week defender is not in his plans moving forward.

The former Celtic star has made 124 appearances in all competitions since making the move to London from Glasgow in 2019, but despite his obvious quality in flashes, Tierney's fitness problems have really hindered his place under Arteta.

"He has been solid," said Ashley Cole on Sky Sports, via Metro, in 2021.

"I think he would have liked to see more game time, he’s had a few injuries that hampered his season. When he’s in the team, they are a different team, he’s willing to defend, he’s that kind of leader and warrior they need in this team.

"There were those questions marks over him and his ability to come from Scottish football and adapt to the Premier League. But I think he’s adapted very well.

"He’s got those leadership qualities which are needed along with the younger players in there."