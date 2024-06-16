After falling short in the Premier League title race for a second consecutive campaign last season, Arsenal are reportedly ready to ruthlessly show the door to one of Mikel Arteta's midfielders this summer.

Arsenal transfer news

The Gunners are undoubtedly on the rise, but last season showed that they're still in need of certain changes if they are to finally dethrone Manchester City next season. On that front, the headlines have already started to form too, with Benjamin Sesko linked with a move, before reportedly deciding to stay put at RB Leipzig for at least another season.

It's no secret that Arsenal are in pursuit of a striker, however, after consistent signs that Gabriel Jesus doesn't have the clinical nature in front of goal that more out-and-out goalscorers have in abundance. Just where that leaves the former Manchester City star at The Emirates should a striker come in remains to be seen, but if he is shown the door, he may not be the only one to depart in the coming months.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Arsenal are now ready to accept an offer in the region of £30m to sell Thomas Partey this summer. The defensive midfielder, who earns £200k-a-week, is reportedly in talks with a team from Saudi Arabia over a huge contract. In a deal that could suit all parties, those in North London may find themselves with a space to fill in the middle of the park this summer.

There was a stage in which Partey was one of Arsenal's most important players, but a mix of injuries and the arrival of Declan Rice quickly saw the former Atletico Madrid man lose his place under Arteta. Now, it looks increasingly likely that he'll lose his position at the club altogether in the coming months.

Injuries caught up to "fantastic" Partey

The arrival of Rice was the nail in the coffin already lowered when it came to Partey's time at Arsenal. The midfielder's injury record turned a reliable player into a problem for Arteta to solve using the transfer window and the Spaniard hasn't looked back since. As for Partey, meanwhile, he looks on course to bow out with more of a whimper in North London than anything else.

Thomas Partey Injuries Games Missed (Transfermarkt) 23/24 - Hamstring Injury 25 23/24 - Groin Injury 9 22/23 - Knock 2 22/23 - Thigh Problems 4

Missing a total of 40 games in the last two campaigns, which is over one full Premier League season, Partey may well be wondering what might have been, especially after Arteta's early praise. The Arsenal boss told BBC Sport following Arsenal's 2-1 Europa League win at Rapid Vienna in 2020: "I think he held the midfield by himself in the second half when we were a little bit more open. He started to take more chances attacking certain spaces with some players. I think he was fantastic and there is much more to come from him."

Nonetheless, a fresh start could await this summer for both Arsenal and Partey looking to rediscover his best form.