Arsenal are ready to give the green-light for a squad member to leave the club in January as representatives travel abroad for talks, but the transfer will only be approved by Mikel Arteta's side on one crucial condition.

The north Londoners enjoyed a terrific night back in the Champions League on Wednesday, cruising to a 3-0 win over AS Monaco and ending their barren run without a goal from open play since late November.

It was a convincing display by the Premier League title hopefuls against elite opposition, with Bukayo Saka's brace and Kai Havertz's neat little finish at the near post cementing a vital three points for Arsenal on Europe's biggest stage.

Arsenal could've had many more, with out-of-form striker Gabriel Jesus squandering two golden chances in on goal, but it was a very positive night for Arteta who watched his side create plenty of openings against a team challenging Marseille and PSG for the Ligue 1 title right now.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1 Brighton (away) January 4

That being said, Arteta sent a clear message to his players about being more clinical in front of goal.

"We have a massive responsibility," said Arteta on Arsenal's conversion rate.

"I cannot kick the ball but we can coach them, we can teach them and sometimes they have to take a step back as well, it’s a decision they have to take. They cannot be thinking about what they have to do, what we’ve told them as well. We try to provide the right information and right tools so they can understand the defence, understand the keeper a lot of things that we work on, and after that it’s their execution. It’s a difficult thing to do in football but they have a lot of talent to deliver that."

Monaco had chances of their own to get on the scoresheet, but luckily for the Gunners, previously out-of-favour centre-back Jakub Kiwior slotted next to William Saliba nicely, with the home side keeping them at bay.

The Poland international has come in for Gabriel Magalhaes in recent weeks, starting against both Man United and Fulham, with Kiwior proving a very useful asset in the absence of both Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori.

Kiwior has been linked with a move to Italy regularly, and you'd think his new-found place in Arteta's starting line-up would nullify those claims, yet reports continue to surface.

Arsenal ready to green-light January exit for Jakub Kiwor on one condition

However, despite his importance recently, Italian newspaper Il Mattino claims that Arsenal are ready to green-light a loan move for Kiwior in January - but it is conditional.

The outlet, via Calcio Napoli, writes that agents have travelled to Italy for talks this week to "lay the foundations" of a potential transfer, with Serie A title contenders Napoli looking to reinforce Antonio Conte's backline for the second half of 24/25.

Arsenal "will say yes" to Kiwior joining Napoli on a temporary deal, but the deal must include an obligation to buy the 24-year-old outright, linked to him making a certain number of appearances under Conte.

In any case, Kiwior's potential departure to Napoli is described as entirely plausible, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal would sign a replacement for him in the winter.