Arsenal transfer chiefs are apparently ready to try offering around £80 million for an "absolute nightmare" of a forward compared to Gunners legend Thierry Henry.

Arsenal target new forward to ease pressure on Kai Havertz

The north Londoners are targeting a new forward next year to ease the pressure on makeshift star Kai Havertz, with the German well above out-of-form Gabriel Jesus in Mikel Arteta's pecking order.

Jesus has scored just one goal in all competitions this season, despite making 16 appearances in that time, and this has led to doubts surrounding his long-term future at the Emirates Stadium.

Havertz is shouldered with the responsibility of leading Arsenal's forward line right now, but it is believed that the club are keen to end their reliance on the former Chelsea star in 2025.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4 Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21

Arsenal failed to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in the summer window, having a proposal rejected for the Slovenia international, alongside both Chelsea and Man United (Fabrizio Romano).

Arsenal could go back in for Sesko in 2025, according to various reports, but there are numerous other transfer targets on interim sporting director Jason Ayto's agenda ahead of next year.

One of them is Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, with Arsenal among many elite sides keeping an eye on the Swede as his talks over a new contract at St. James' Park fail to get anywhere at the time of writing.

Their interest in the Premier League star is backed by reliable media sources like Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany, but a lot will apparently depend on who succeeds ex-sporting director Edu Gaspar in the Arsenal boardroom.

The 25-year-old bagged 25 goals in all competitions last season, and is back to his best this campaign after a slow start with three goals in his last four league matches.

Arsenal ready to attempt £80 million offer for Newcastle star Alexander Isak

According to CaughtOffside, Arsenal are prepared to try an £80 million bid to sign Isak from Newcastle, but it could take closer to £100 million to strike a deal for one of the Premier League's best strikers.

The outlet draws attention to his "Thierry Henry-esque" playing style, which is quite an enticing tag for Arsenal supporters, and Newcastle legend Alan Shearer is absolutely aware of Isak's sheer quality.

"He is just a constant threat all the time. His finishing is excellent and his penalty taking is as good as they come," said Shearer on Match of The Day last season.

"He is confident and cool and believes in everything he is doing. We know that once he gets away over the top, he is going to cause you an absolute nightmare. His ability to link up and his understanding [is brilliant].

"Everything about his game is of the highest quality. He has scored 19 goals in 23 games - that is a very, very good record."