Mikel Arteta could look towards bringing a striker to Arsenal in order to bolster their attacking ranks.

Arsenal's attack in numbers this season

Arsenal find themselves in a three-horse race for this season's Premier League title. The Gunners are currently leading the way and find themselves on 64 points, one ahead of third-placed Manchester City. Liverpool are second but only by goal difference, as the Reds have also mustered a total of 64 points.

Arteta's men's next top flight game will come against Pep Guardiola's squad and will likely be their most important game of the season to date.

In order to come out the other side still leading the way, their attack will have to be on top form, which, for the majority of the season thus far, it has been. The Gunners have scored the most goals of any team in the Premier League despite not having a natural number nine at the club as a regular starter.

The North London club have instead relied on the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus (when fit) to lead their line, while star-boys Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martenelli have once again caught the eye this season.

As per Transfermarkt, the duo have managed to score a total of 24 goals and assist their teammates on 20 occasions so far this term. Although these two have been the stand-outs for Arteta, the likes of Leandro Trossard and even Eddie Nketiah have also been among the goals.

Despite their performances, as with all football teams, they are always looking to improve. And, with a natural clinical number nine up front, it feels as if they would be near impossible to stop, leading Edu Gaspar to look at a certified "game changer" to add to the squad this summer.

How "game changer" could help bolster Arsenal's attacking ranks

Erling Haaland is without doubt one of the best strikers in the world. Despite being sidelined for a large chunk of the 2023/24 campaign, the Norway international still finds himself leading the Premier League top scorers chart.

Premier League top scorers so far Erling Haaland 18 Ollie Watkins 16 Mohamed Salah 15 Dominic Solanke 15 Jarrod Bowen 14 Data via Premierleague.com

Victor Gyokeres has been compared to the 23-year-old Man City star by his former manager Tony Mowbray, who said: "I don’t want to say he should test himself in the Premier League but who is like him in the Premier League at the moment? Too fast, too strong and too big, you would suggest Haaland is like that."

Labelled a "game changer" during his time in England, it's no surprise that Arsenal are 'ready to offer' £85 million for the 25-year-old. That is according to MilanLive.it, summarised by Sport Witness, who claim that AC Milan 'will face a challenge' from Arsenal in regard to acquiring his services this summer.

The report goes on to say that Arteta himself has 'decisively landed' on the Sweden international to lead his attacking line. Sporting broke their transfer record last summer to acquire the services of the striker from Coventry for a fee in the region of £20.5m.

He has since repaid their investment tenfold as the 25-year-old has played a total of 38 games and has managed to contribute to a total of 46 goals during that time. With a return like that, it's no surprise to see Arsenal vying for his transfer this summer.