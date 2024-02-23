Arsenal and sporting director Edu have a new name on their list of priority targets, with a report claiming they're ready to submit an eight-figure bid for a star attacker called "more talented" than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arsenal still searching for new forward

Despite scoring 21 league goals in their last five Premier League games, with Arsenal now back to their imperious attacking best, links remain to a new high-profile forward signing in the summer.

Both Ivan Toney and Pedro Neto are regularly mentioned as Arsenal targets for later in the year, with journalist Dean Jones telling GiveMeSport that they're totally convinced either player could do a job for manager Mikel Arteta after scouting the pair at Wolves vs Brentford.

"It was an ideal fixture for them to take in those two players. Both of them have been on the radar over the past year, and it was an opportunity to check exactly where each player is at this stage of the season," said Jones.

"To be honest, I think it's beyond the stage of gauging how good either player is. Arsenal are totally convinced that either of them or both of them could work well at the Emirates. There are not really any doubts around that."

Edu seeking to sign world-class talents for Arsenal

Arsenal are also scouring Europe for some of world football's brightest talents, leading to their rumoured interest in signing Aberdeen starlet Lewis Carrol recently.

Another teenage gem who is now on Arsenal's radar is Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, with the 18-year-old already garnering quite a reputation.

Indeed, the Turk has already been compared to footballing icon and former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, despite scoring just one goal in 16 Serie A appearances this season.

“Two years ago many big clubs were interested in him,” said Turkey Under-19 coach Soykan Baskar in his interview with A Spor via Onefootball.

“Yildiz is more talented than Cristiano Ronaldo. His technique with the ball is superior to that of Portuguese.”

Following this pretty lofty praise, a report from Turkey has now claimed Arsenal are ready to move for him.

Arsenal ready to bid for Yildiz

According to Aksam, as relayed by TEAMtalk, Arsenal are ready and willing to bid £34 million for Yildiz, who is now one of their priority targets ahead of the summer window.

Gunners chiefs apparently believe he can evolve into a top player, leading to their significant interest in the attacker as clubs like Liverpool and Man United also take note of the player's exploits.

It will be interesting to see where this goes, as the north London club seemingly build for the future as well as the present.