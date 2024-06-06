Arsenal are now ready to "bid hard" for a Euro 2024 forward and have held discussions with the player's entourage.

Edu and Arteta targeting new winger for Arsenal this summer

A lot of noise has centred around Arsenal ending their near-12-month-long search for a new striker, with many names linked in that time, as manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar seek to add a prolific forward.

This remains the case, as Arsenal are widely tipped to be in the race to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig. Scoring 18 goals in all competitions last season, the Slovenia international is also subject to a lot of rumoured interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

However, as well as a new striker, there are suggestions that the Gunners may well add a new winger to their ranks as well. Crystal Palace star Michael Olise continues to be mentioned as an Arsenal target, with club legend Ray Parlour even backing the move in an exclusive FootballFanCast interview on behalf of NetBetSports betting.

Arsenal's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Bukayo Saka 20 Leandro Trossard 17 Kai Havertz 14 Martin Odegaard 11 Gabriel Jesus 8

"Olise is a top player. I’ve seen him many times and he is always looking to be on the ball and drive forward. He is a talented footballer and will get a big move soon," said Parlour to FFC.

"He is one all the top sides will be after and Palace will get a big fee for him. He would naturally fit into Arsenal’s side and benefit from the way Arsenal play and would light up the Emirates should he join, but Arsenal have Saka, Martinelli, Trossard as well so it’s going to be difficult to see where he could fit in, but for Olise, to work under Arteta can only benefit his game for sure and he would fit in well."

While Olise would be a top signing for the north Londoners, a real point of contention is his £60 million price tag, and whether Arsenal would be willing to fork out such an amount with all of their other transfer plans.

A cheaper and quality alternative, as per a report from Spanish news outlet AS, comes in the form of Ukraine international winger Viktor Tsygankov.

Arsenal ready to bid hard for Tsygankov as agent talks held

The 26-year-old, who commands a price tag of around £26 million, is set to star for Ukraine at the looming Euro 2024 championships.

Arsenal are apparently ready to "bid hard" for Tsygankov and have held talks with his entourage. The attacker has enjoyed a fine season at current club Girona, who were briefly in contention for an unlikely La Liga title before being usurped by Real Madrid.

Tsygankov bagged 15 goal contributions in all competitions for Girona last season, which comes in the form of eight goals and seven assists over 34 appearances.