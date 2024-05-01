Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are thought to be ready to part ways with one of their biggest earners this summer, in a shock twist.

Kai Havertz form is bad news for Arsenal teammate

After a rough start to his career in north London, Kai Havertz has become a key player for Arsenal since his move from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

He headed home his 12th goal of the season against Tottenham, and has made the centre-forward position his own in recent months.

Kai Havertz by position this season 2023/24 Premier League Midfield Striker Games 24 10 Goals 5 7 Assists 0 6 Minutes per goal contribution 320 59 Points per game 2.2 2.8

But not everyone will be enjoying his success.

His performances have had a knock-on effect at the Emirates Stadium, and it could spell bad news for one member of Arteta's squad.

Jesus up for sale

Reports have claimed that Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Gabriel Jesus this summer, just two years after arriving from Manchester City, as they weigh up signing another striker.

The Brazilian has struggled with a knee injury picked up last season, which has restricted him to just 17 Premier League starts this term, and he was an unused substitute in the recent 3-2 win over Spurs.

And as per The Athletic, concerns over finishing and injuries have meant that "Arsenal would be prepared to listen" if an offer were to be made for the 27-year-old this summer.

It was just 18 months ago that he was being hailed as the gamechanger Arsenal desperately needed following a bright start to life in north London.

“Jesus is already a huge part of what Arsenal are about now – it’s not just his goals and creativity that make him so important to them, it’s his relentless energy and willingness to run in behind defences, too,” Alan Shearer said.

“He’s the gamechanger for Arsenal. He’s the one who sets the tone from the front. Defenders hate players who are prepared to run in behind, he does that."

“He’s the one who starts the press. You see his movement and his ability, too. He could have had two or three goals, actually. He’s made a huge difference to that team.”

It is added that at this time, "a prospective suitor has yet to emerge", likely in no small part due to Jesus' hefty contract in north London that sees him take home around £265,000 per week, and "there remains a chance" that he stays this summer.

But in a move that is perhaps related, technical director Edu Gaspar travelled to Saudi Arabia last week, where he has "begun the process of courting clubs who could help Arsenal offload players deemed dispensable".

Of course, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a potential destination for Premier League cast-offs in the last 12 months, with Chelsea selling Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy to Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli respectively last summer.

Meanwhile, N'Golo Kante's free transfer to fellow Saudi side Al-Ittihad sees him pocket a reported £410,000 per week, making it one of few places that may be able to match Jesus' own demands, or even exceed them.

With Jesus no longer a guaranteed starter following the emergence of Havertz, and not available often enough to be relied on as a backup, exploring a sale makes sense for the Gunners, even if the Brazilian still has undeniable talent.