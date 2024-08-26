Whilst it looked as though Arsenal were going to settle for Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino, they're now reportedly ready to table a last-gasp offer to sign an attacking reinforcement in a repeat of their 2023 deal for Leandro Trossard.

Arsenal transfer news

Arsenal have once again operated with plenty of intelligence in the summer transfer window in what would have been a pleasant surprise for many fans not so long ago. The Gunners kicked off their window by signing Calafiori off the back of an excellent season with Bologna, helping the Italian club earn shock Champions League qualification, and now look set to add Merino to their ranks.

Strengthening both Mikel Arteta's midfield and backline, those in North London still have time to welcome an attacking addition to complete the perfect summer at The Emirates, with one Premier League star potentially arriving.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are now ready to make a last-gasp offer to sign Evan Ferguson from Brighton & Hove Albion alongside interest from title rivals Manchester City. However, the Gunners would reportedly prefer a loan deal, before a permanent switch next summer amid the forward's £70m price tag.

Just 19 years old, Ferguson is one who would take time to reach his best under Arteta, likely replacing the outgoing Eddie Nketiah rather than Gabriel Jesus, but the potential is there for all to see.

Of course, Arsenal have already benefitted from signing Brighton stars in the past, welcoming Trossard in January 2023 and watching the winger thrive under Arteta at The Emirates ever since, including when he bagged the opening goal in the 2-0 win at Aston Villa on Saturday.

"Incredible" Ferguson can finally solve Arteta's remaining problem

If you look around this current Arsenal side, it's easy to admire just how ready they are to go head-to-head with Pep Guardiola's winning machine for a third-consecutive campaign, but one problem remains.

Whilst Jesus is an excellent player, what he is not is an out-and-out goalscorer, as proved last season and as will likely become apparent in the current campaign. It's the one remaining criticism of Arteta's side and the one issue that Ferguson could arrive to solve for years to come.

A player who's already got a Premier League hat-trick to his name at 19 years old, the Irishman earned the praise of former Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi in May 2023. The manager said via The Irish Mirror: "Ferguson’s improvement has been incredible. He’s playing like an old player but he is only 18. There is a good dressing room with the mentality to help all our younger players.”

It's the type of improvement that would only keep coming at Arsenal too, as we've seen with players like Trossard, William Saliba and Kai Havertz. That said, with just a matter of days left until the summer transfer window slams shut, it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can strike a deal with Brighton.