Arsenal are "ready to move" for a £160,000-per-week star this summer if they get the impression he's willing to join, with Man City boss Pep Guardiola having also branded him a "complete" player.

Arsenal looking to strengthen three key areas in next transfer window

The Gunners are looking to bolster three key areas in Mikel Arteta's squad this summer.

Indeed, it is believed sporting director Edu has set his sights on a new striker, centre-midfielder and winger. Arsenal are currently lacking that prolific 20-plus goals-per-season number nine, with just Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah standing out as their only senor options there, with makeshift option Kai Havertz luckily managing to impress in the role on numerous occasions.

In midfield, uncertainty surrounds the futures of both Thomas Partey and Jorginho, potentially motivating the Gunners hierarchy to consider bringing in another quality option to partner club-record signing Declan Rice in the middle of the park.

Arsenal's remaining league games in race for Premier League title Date Tottenham (away) April 28th Bournemouth (home) May 4th Man United (away) May 12th Everton (home) May 19th

"It's no great secret that Arsenal want to sign a striker this summer. When the window opens it will be the priority, along with a midfielder and potentially another wide attacker," said reliable journalist Charles Watts recently.

"It will be interesting to see whether they move for Victor Osimhen. He, like Toney, is a player they like and I know that his representatives have visited Arsenal's training ground for talks with Edu. Those talks took place in the summer when Arsenal eventually signed Gabriel Jesus. Jesus was always the priority that year, but Osimhen was definitely a player they viewed as a serious alternative.

"That interest will remain, but the Nigerian could prove to be too costly an option in a summer given Arsenal want to spread their budget around as they look to take the squad to the next level."

For the midfield, Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, but he may be hard to prise away from Unai Emery's side if they qualify for the Champions League. However, it is believed another top-flight star in Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is attracting their interest as well.

Arsenal ready to move for Guimaraes this summer

The £160,000-per-week ace is a star for Eddie Howe's side, and it is believed Arsenal are big admirers of him.

The Boot Room now report that Arsenal are ready to make a move for Guimaraes this summer if they get the impression he's open to it, with his contract thought to include a £100 million release clause. The Brazilian, interestingly, has attracted huge praise from City boss Guardiola this season.

"An exceptional holding midfielder; aggressive, with the ball has the pause, on set-pieces he's aggressive," said Guardiola on Guimaraes just last month.

"A real, real complete holding midfielder since playing in Lyon."