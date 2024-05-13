Arsenal are looking to move on as many as 10 players this summer, which could save them £680,000-a-week in wages.

Arsenal eye big-spending summer transfer window

As Arsenal continue to improve season by season under Mikel Arteta, their transfer spend has also seen an increase as they look to compete with Manchester City to be the most dominant team in the Premier League.

The Gunners spent around £200m on players across the 2023/24 summer and winter transfer windows, close to £50m more than they splashed out the campaign prior. Now, it seems the 2024 summer window could see the north London outfit spend even more on incoming players as they aim to take another step towards reaching Manchester City's level from the past five years.

Reports earlier this week claimed that Arsenal have "shown their willingness to pay" £52 million for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi - which just so happens to be the full value of his release clause. The Gunners have also held talks with Nico Williams as they seriously consider signing him for £43 million this summer.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have reportedly been "looking into" signing Mau Kone this summer, after reports from Sky Germany last year stated that he could cost around £34 million to be pried away from Borussia Monchengladbach. In what could be a major transfer, meanwhile, Arsenal are believed to be "pushing" to sign Ajax's incredibly exciting and highly rated young centre-back Jorrel Hato. In terms of a fee for Hato, journalist Suleyman Öztürk told Dutch website SoccerNews that he expects the youngster to be sold for around €100m, which is about £86m.

Should Arsenal indeed sign the aforementioned players for the reported fees, that would see Arsenal spending at least £215m this summer - around £15m more than 2023. That is also without potentially signing a full-back - an area Arsenal have lacked depth in this term.

In turn, it seems fairly obvious that Arsenal will also have to be quite active on the outgoings front this summer in order to fund their new signings.

Arsenal ready to move on 10 players who earn £680,000-a-week

Arteta and co are seemingly well aware of this as The Daily Mirror are reporting that Arsenal are ready to listen to offers for at least seven players this summer, with three separate exits are already set in stone.

Cedric Soares, Mohamed Elneny and goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo are due to depart the Emirates upon the expiry of their contracts at the end of June. Bids will be also be considered for Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Reiss Nelson.

At present, Arsenal are spending £3,298,000-a-week on player wages, but if the aforementioned 10 stars are moved on, it would save the capital outfit a combined £680,000-a-week.

Of the 10 players reportedly up for sale, Ramsdale is the highest earner with a £120,000-a-week base salary. This is followed by Nketiah and Nelson, both of whom are setting the club back £100,000-a-week at present.