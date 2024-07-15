Arsenal are ready to let one of their first team players leave this summer despite praise from manager Mikel Arteta, it has emerged.

Gunners eyeing reinforcements

It has been a slow start to the summer transfer window from Arsenal, with the Gunners having so far only confirmed the arrival of David Raya on a permanent basis after a successful loan spell from Premier League rivals Brentford last season.

There is the hope that Arteta's side can add two more goalkeepers before the end of the transfer window as they look to overhaul that position, while there is also the desire to sign a new defender, a central midfielder and a forward, though it is unclear whether that will be a winger or a centre-forward following the form of Kai Havertz in the second half of the campaign.

But there will have to be plenty of exits before the transfer deadline too, with the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson among those who could leave. And they are unlikely to be the only ones.

Defender on the move

Now, Polish defender Jakub Kiwior seems set for an exit from the Emirates Stadium. Kiwior arrived at the Emirates Stadium just 18 months ago from Serie A outfit La Spezia in a deal worth £20m. He penned a four and a half year deal worth £58,000 a week, but has struggled to nail down a spot in Arteta's side.

Deployed either at left centre-back or more regularly at left back, the Polish international started just 11 Premier League games last season and that is likely to reduce further with Jurrien Timber's return from injury and the seemingly impending move for EURO 2024 standout Riccardo Calafiori.

Kiwior's Arsenal career to date Appearances 38 Starts 24 Goals and Assists 5 Yellow Cards 2

Mikel Arteta was full of praise for the 24 year-old earlier in the campaign despite his bit-part role, dubbing him "very good" after being played in an unfamiliar role.

“Very good!” raved the Spaniard when quizzed on Kiwior by TNT sport. “Especially because obviously he had not a lot of moments before. We had some injuries, and we are asking him to play in a position that he hasn't played, and he's adapting very fast and his performances, they've been really consistent.

“And that's why you need the players that when you call on them, they step in and they get the job done.”

Now though, Football Insider reveal that Arsenal are ready to listen offer for the defender, who is attracting interest from the Serie A this summer.

The report claims that "a season-long loan deal is now on the cards" for Kiwior, though there is no mention of a potential option or obligation to buy the defender being included.

However, it is added that "multiple Italian clubs are lining up moves to bring the defender in on a season-long deal", and that the defender "will be allowed to leave" if a suitable offer comes in for his services. Have we seen the Pole play his last game in Arsenal colours?