Arsenal are ready to pay around £25 million to sign a "creative" player over European heavyweights Barcelona this summer, as manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Edu Gaspar look to add quality to one key area of the squad.

Arsenal targeting four key signings ahead of Premier League title challenge

The Gunners are believed to be in the market for a new goalkeeper, midfielder and forward (Simon Collings), after finally sealing a deal for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, who'll join Arsenal for an initial £34 million plus an extra £4 million in add-ons.

Calafiori has agreed a five-year contract at Arsenal and will earn around £65,000-per-week at the Emirates, with the highly-rated Italy international defender coming as their first outfield signing of the summer window.

His versatility as both a centre-back and left-back will come as a major boost for Arteta, with the Arsenal recruitment team shoring up two key areas of his team in one fell swoop.

Attention now turns to their other key transfer aims, and midfield is set to be a real talking point before the summer deadline day on August 30. The north Londoners extended Jorginho's deal by an additional season to maintain Arteta's numbers in that area, but it is perhaps clear that Arsenal need another option to alternate or partner with star man Declan Rice.

Arsenal officials reportedly believe Thomas Partey will be sold this summer, and the Ghanaian's days at London Colney appear to be numbered. Partey made just 14 Premier League appearances under Arteta last season and has entered the final 12 months of his contract, meaning he could well be let go for cash in the coming weeks.

Thomas Partey's stats in all competitions for Arsenal Appearances 115 Goals 5 Assists 4 Bookings 24 Red cards 1 Minutes played 7,794 (Transfermarkt)

In the event of Partey's departure, Arteta will need a replacement for the 31-year-old, and one player who's been repeatedly linked in the last fortnight is Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino.

The 28-year-old, who starred for eventual Euro 2024 champions Spain at the tournament in Germany, scoring a winner against the host nation in their quarter-final clash, has also been lavished with praise for his La Liga form since joining Sociedad from Newcastle.

Branded a "brilliant creative CM" by IF Brommapojkarna performance analyst Marcus Bring, Merino racked up eight goals and five assists in 45 appearances across all competitions for Sociedad last season.

Arsenal ready to pay £25 million up front to sign Mikel Merino

According to Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are ready to pay £25 million for Merino and beat Barcelona to his signing, and are believed to be extremely keen on getting him over the line.

Barca are still contending, though, and it is believed Merino is very much tempted by a move to the Camp Nou. However, the La Liga giants would have to pay his fee in installments, and wouldn't be able to offer him much more generous terms than Arsenal or his current club.

This could perhaps hand Arsenal an advantage over Hansi Flick's cash-strapped side.