Arsenal are reportedly ready to meet the £51 million asking price for Mikel Arteta's personal top target for a key position, but Edu has been dealt one problem which is holding up a deal.

Arsenal targeting new midfield signing this summer

Uncertainty surrounding the future of Thomas Partey, combined with the fact Mohamed Elneny is on course to leave when his contract expires later next month, has potentially motivated Arsenal to seek out a new man for the engine room.

Partey is looking extremely likely to leave Arsenal this summer, according to reliable media sources, with the Ghanaian's deal set to expire next year and his role diminishing over the last 12 months.

He made just 14 league appearances last season, which is far below his tally of outings the season prior. The 30-year-old appears on the way out of Arteta's plans, four years after he joined from Atletico Madrid in a £45 million deal.

Thomas Partey's stats for Arsenal in all competitions since 2020 The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 115 Goals 5 Assists 4 Bookings 24 Red Cards 1 Minutes played 7,794

Arsenal have been linked with a host of potential replacements for Partey, including Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes. The Brazilian currently has an active £100 million release clause in his Magpies contract, and it has even been reported that Edu is ready to sell Reiss Nelson, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah to fund a move for Guimaraes this summer.

Another name to be mentioned is Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, with the Spaniard impressing in La Liga yet again last season.

Arsenal ready to pay Zubimendi clause but issue stalls deal

As per HITC, sharing an update on their pursuit, a complication is holding up Arsenal's move for him.

Arsenal are ready to pay Zubimendi's £51 million release clause, and it is believed they think he's the perfect fit. The 25-year-old is also Arteta's personal top midfield target, but they may soon have to move on, as the player has shown little sign he's willing to make the move to Hale End.

His hesitancy over a Premier League move is the only obstacle holding up this potential deal, and as such, Edu is prepared to move on to other targets like Guimaraes. A transfer hasn't been ruled out, but it is looking unlikely as things stand, which is a shame considering esteemed media like Fabrizio Romano have called him the "perfect" signing.

“We’ve had a lot of stories about Arsenal and different midfielders in recent times, with big names like Douglas Luiz, Amadou Onana and Martin Zubimendi linked with the Gunners,” Romano said.

“So, which of those players would be the best fit for Mikel Arteta’s side? My personal feeling is that Zubimendi would be fantastic, even if Onana and Douglas have the advantage of both already knowing the Premier League. Zubimendi is fantastic player, he can help with his vision, quality and intelligence on the ball – he’s the perfect midfielder.

“Still, it’s important to say that he’s very happy at Real Sociedad, only focused on his club and he already rejected chances to leave in the recent years as he always wanted to stay there."