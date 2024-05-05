Arsenal are aiming to sell key striker Gabriel Jesus during the 2024 summer transfer window and sign a replacement for the same price, according to reports.

Arsenal transfer rumours

After missing out on the Premier League title by a narrow margin last term, Arsenal are looking to go one better in the final few weeks of this season, currently sitting top of the division ahead of Manchester City. The title is not in the Gunners' hands just yet, though, as Pep Guardiola's team have a game in hand later this month and will knock Arsenal off top spot if they win.

Whatever happens in the final few weeks of the campaign, however, it has been another season of progress for Arsenal under the guidance of Mikel Arteta. But shown by their latest Champions League quarter-final exit versus Bayern Munich, the north Londoners are still not quite at the level of Europe's elite clubs. In turn, Arteta and Edu Gaspar are no doubt eager to continue improving their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Arsenal are believed to be considering a summer bid for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, but one of the main areas Arsenal are seemingly targeting is centre-forward.

Arsenal are said to be showing a "strong" interest in signing Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic this summer. Elsewhere, links have emerged to the likes of Brentford hitman Ivan Toney and Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres. Said players would no doubt improve Arsenal's attacking threat in the centre of the pitch, but a fresh name is now being tipped to make a move to the Emirates.

Arsenal ready to replace Gabriel Jesus with £43 million star

According to Italian outlet Milan Live, Arsenal are ready to sell Gabriel Jesus for €50m (£43m) in the summer, and have a replacement in mind who would cost around the same sum. The player in question is Joshua Zirkzee, who currently plies his trade in Serie A with Bologna.

The report states that Milan are looking to replace an MLS-bound Oliver Giroud in the summer and consider Zirkzee as an ideal option to do so. However, Mikel Arteta wants a striker who can be more "continuous" and at the same time technically impressive, and has identified Zirkzee as a player who matches that profile.

Crucially for Arsenal, Milan Live states that the Gunners have better financial resources than Milan, so they can offer the striker a better financial package than the Italian outfit.

Bologna are in the midst of one of their best-ever Serie A campaigns, currently sitting 4th in the table. A key reason for their success this term has been the displays of 22-year-old Zirkzee. The Dutchman has found the net 11 times and provided five assists across 33 league outings in 2023/24.

Comparatively, Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus has struggled in front of goal yet again this term, scoring just four Premier League goals. if Mikel Arteta wants to take his side to the next level, it may be wise, as the aforementioned report suggests, for the Spaniard to part ways with the South American and replace him with Zirkzee.