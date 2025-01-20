Arsenal are ready to put no less than £59 million on the table to sign a "crazy" Serie A superstar who has scored 14 goals this season, according to a new report.

Arsenal forced into market after more forward injuries

Arsenal have had a difficult few weeks. After losing the first-leg of their EFL Cup semifinal clash with Newcastle United, Mikel Arteta's side were then dumped out of the FA Cup by struggling Manchester United on penalties.

A win over North London rivals Tottenham followed, but at the weekend, the Gunners again came unstuck, drawing 2-2 with Aston Villa in the Premier League.

To add insult to injury, it was confirmed last week that striker Gabriel Jesus, who had been in a rich vein of form with six goals in his last five games, sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the defeat to United. The Brazilian is set to undergo surgery for the injury, and is now expected to miss the rest of the season.

In wake of Jesus' season-ending injury, Arteta confirmed that the Gunners will be looking to sign a new forward this month.

“My answer doesn’t change,” Arteta said last week when asked about signing a new forward. “We are actively looking in the market to improve the squad and that has been since day one.

“We would be naive not to do that because it is an opportunity, always, to evolve the team and improve the squad, and especially with the circumstances that we have. So yes, we are looking and we are trying, and let’s see what we are able to do."

Arsenal ready to bid for Inter star

One striker who is reportedly interesting Arsenal is Inter Milan and France star Marcus Thuram. The 27-year-old has 14 goals and six assists in 26 games for Inter this season, and according to TV Play, via Sports Witness, Arsenal are now prepared to table as much as £59 million for him.

The publication says Thuram is Arteta's "big dream" but that Inter won't be willing to part ways with him in January, meaning the Spaniard will have to wait until the summer to land his man.

Thuram, who joined Inter in the summer of 2023 from Borussia Monchengladbach, has previously been described as "crazy" by his former Gladbach teammate Denis Zakaria.

"He is a great guy, a little crazy maybe, but what he brings to the pitch is phenomenal," said the Swiss midfielder.

Wolfsburg sporting director Marcel Schäfer has also called him a "world class striker," while Thuram's ex-Gladbach boss Daniel Farke once described him as “an exceptional player of the highest international class”.

Big, strong, fast and a clinical finisher, Thuram would certainly be a fine acquisition for any club, let alone Arsenal, who are in dire need of a new striker, and not just because of Jesus' injury. Kai Havertz has yet to prove he has what he takes to lead the line and score regular goals for the Gunners. Thuram has been doing exactly that for Inter.