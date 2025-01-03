Arsenal are now ready to trigger the release clause of an "unbelievable" forward following talks with his agent, according to a report.

Arsenal looking to strengthen in attack

Bukayo Saka being ruled out with an injury would be a huge blow at the best of times, but it is even worse news with the Gunners currently trying to chase down Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

If Mikel Arteta's side are to maintain their title charge, they will need their back-up options to step up in Saka's absence, or alternatively they could enter the market for a new winger this winter, and they have identified a number of potential options.

Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku, who is capable of playing on both flanks and through the middle, would be keen on making the move to north London, although it is unclear whether the Blues would be willing to sell to a direct rival.

In terms of a more like-for-like replacement for the injured Saka, the Gunners have identified Nico Williams as a target, and recent reports have stated they hold a monetary advantage over Barcelona in the race for his signature.

Now, there has been a new update on Arsenal's pursuit of Williams, which suggests that they could be about to make their first move to sign the winger.

According to a report from Football Transfers, Arteta's side are now ready to trigger the €58m (£48m) release clause in the Athletic Club star's contract, in order to bring him to the Emirates Stadium this month.

Talks have been held with the 22-year-old's agent, and if the player is willing to green-light the move, the Gunners are prepared to make an offer.

Arsenal in need of reinforcements

The Gunners' fixtures do not get any easier over the next few weeks, highlighting the need to bring in additional reinforcements this month if Arteta wants to compete on all fronts.

Arsenal's upcoming fixtures Date Brighton & Hove Albion (a) January 4th Newcastle United (h) January 7th Manchester United (h) January 12th Tottenham Hotspur (h) January 15th Aston Villa (h) January 18th

Lauded as "unbelievable" for his performances in Euro 2024, Williams could be the perfect addition to the squad, having put in some impressive displays for Athletic Club over the past year.

The Spaniard ranks in the 93rd percentile for progressive carries and successful take-ons, highlighting his dribbling ability, while he also places in the 88th percentile for assists.

Saka has similar numbers in terms of assists, so the Spain star could be a like-for-like replacement for the Englishman, and his versatility means he could also push Gabriel Martinelli for a starting spot at left-wing in the future.

At £48m, a move for Williams would not break the bank, and he is at the right age to be a long-term success at the Emirates Stadium, so it is promising news that Arsenal are now stepping up their interest.