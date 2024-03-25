After deciding against signing anyone in the January transfer window, the summer could be a big one for Arsenal.

Back in 2023 they spent a considerable amount on bolstering the squad, notably bringing in £65m Kai Havertz and £105m Declan Rice.

Where has that got them? Well, they're top of the Premier League and in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. It's hard to suggest they weren't worth the money.

So, what does 2024 have in store? It's likely they'll go big on a new star striker with Ivan Toney one name who refuses to go away. But who else?

Arsenal's transfer targets for 2024

It was reported back in January that Toney was a player Arsenal wanted to do a deal for but perhaps with Kai Havertz's form in recent weeks, they'll look to spend big elsewhere.

Morgan Gibbs-White of Nottingham Forest was linked with a move over the weekend but a fresh name coming from the rumour mill concerns Joao Cancelo.

That's according to The Sun who reported on Saturday that the Gunners are ready to make their move for the defender if Barcelona don't sign the player permanently.

Cancelo is currently on loan at Barca from Manchester City after falling out with Pep Guardiola. The Portuguese would prefer to stay in Catalonia but Arsenal could be an interesting proposition for the player considering Mikel Arteta's tactics.

How Joao Cancelo compares to Ben White

Signing Cancelo would be a particularly eye-catching addition from Edu and Co.

The 29-year-old is in the prime of his career and crucially for Arteta, is not only a versatile individual but also a player capable of adapting to his system. Why? Well, Cancelo is the classic example of an inverted full-back.

Statman Dave described the Man City star as "the perfect inverted wing-back" during his days in England and that ability to push into midfield would make him an ideal addition this summer.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been an expert in that role since signing for the Gunners but his authority as a starter is now dwindling. Previously criticised for being a "liability" in defensive situations, the Ukrainian may bring composure and technical ability but Arsenal can do better. The very fact Jakub Kiwior - not typically a full-back - has now displaced him says it all.

On the opposite side of the defence, Ben White is improving all the time, notably registering two assists and a goal in his last two league games. Once a central defender, the £50m signing has taken a leaf from Zinchenko's book and with the former Man City man out of action, has been the inverted defender in this team.

Well, should Cancelo arrive then he could perform that job just as well. Vitally for White, he can also operate at left-back.

Throughout his career to date the Barca loanee has been seen 217 times on the right and 103 times from the left. On that note, he's a bit like Arsenal's current options Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber.

So, we know Cancelo can invert but what else does he offer? Previously celebrated as "the best player in the Premier League" by journalist Muhammad Butt, he ranks in the top 10% of positionally similar players in Europe's top five leagues for shot-creating actions, the best 1% for successful take-ons (dribbles), and the top 9% for progressive passes, all per 90 minutes.

Joao Cancelo vs Ben White: 2023/24 Season Stat (per 90 mins) Cancelo White Progressive carries 4.18 1.18 Progressive passes 5.00 5.74 Goals + assists 0.24 0.25 Pass success % 82% 85% Key passes 1.39 0.93 Passes into final 3rd 4.76 5.40 Crosses into penalty box 0.43 0.34 Tackles won 1.63 0.80 Interceptions 0.96 1.01 Stats via FBRef.

He is the archetypal modern full-back, enjoying the thrill of galivanting forward and influencing play in the final third. The Benfica academy graduate also stacks up pretty well compared to White.

Considering Arsenal's current defensive options, this signing might not be a necessity but it's certainly one that takes them up another level.