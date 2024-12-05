European champions Real Madrid have been repeatedly linked with a move for Arsenal star William Saliba, but it is now believed that another Gunners sensation is on their radar ahead of 2025.

Arsenal set firm stance as Real Madrid consider move for William Saliba

Carlo Ancelotti's side are very short in defence right now, with David Alaba, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal all on the treatment table after picking up ACL injuries.

This has led to Bernabeu chiefs considering their options, with star defender Antonio Rudiger also approaching the twilight phase of his career as a 32-year-old. Carlo Ancelotti's side could look to the Premier League in search of world-class central defensive reinforcements as a result, with Saliba firmly on the radar.

Some reports have even claimed that Real are considering a move for Saliba as early as January (le10sport), but they'll run into trouble, as Arsenal have adopted a firm 'not for sale' stance regarding the France international.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Fulham (away) December 8 Everton (home) December 14 Crystal Palace (away) December 21 Ipswich Town (home) December 27 Brentford (away) January 1

"From what I’ve heard, they’re not going to let Saliba go under any circumstances," said former chief scout Mick Brown to Football Insider, who remains very well-connected in the game.

“He’s very much a part of Arteta’s plans and one of his most important players. They would do anything in their power to keep him, because having to find a replacement for him would set them back two years."

Saliba has formed an unbreakable partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of Arteta's defence since the beginning of 2022/2023, with both players proving vital to Arsenal's mission of winning a first title in 21 years.

Gabriel is joint-top for most headed goals in the Premier League so far with Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood and Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins (3), with the Brazilian proving a menace from set pieces and a seriously dangerous weapon.

He missed Arsenal's 2-0 win over Man United due to injury, and Arteta will be hoping to have him back as soon as possible.

Real Madrid now want to sign Gabriel Magalhaes from Arsenal

Valued at around £83 million by the club, even this amount wouldn't be enough for them to sell Gabriel right now, according to a Spanish media source this week.

The same report claims that Real Madrid are now keen on signing Gabriel from Arsenal, as the La Liga champions set their sights on another star defender from the club after their serious interest in teammate Saliba.

However, as is the case with Saliba, it will be near-impossible for Real president Florentino Perez to seal a deal for the South American - who is seen as unsellable by Emirates Stadium chiefs.

Gabriel would be very, very hard to replace, so it is little surprise that Arsenal look set to rebuff any advances for the centre-back, even from Real.

The only conceivable way this transfer could happen is if Gabriel pushes for the move, but as of yet, there have been zero reports in the media suggesting he would agitate to leave title-chasing Arsenal.