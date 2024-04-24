Arsenal really want to sign a £214,000-per-week star this summer, and it is believed Mikel Arteta has been a personal admirer for quite some time.

Edu's transfer plans for busy summer window at Arsenal

The Gunners are keeping chase in this exciting three-way clamor for the Premier League title, as Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City continue to battle it out at the top of tree.

Arsenal's 5-0 battering of London rivals Chelsea ensures that supporters continue to have a glimmer of positivity as they look to wrestle back control of the race from City, who are currently holding all the cards mathematically.

Arsenal's remaining league games in title race Date Tottenham (away) April 28th Bournemouth (home) May 4th Man United (away) May 12th Everton (home) May 19th

However, if Pep Guardiola's side make it four titles on the bounce, then it's back to the drawing board for sporting director Edu and Arteta ahead of what will be a very eventful summer transfer window.

Some reports have suggested that Arsenal are set to smash their summer transfer record in a bid to back Arteta, which comes as quite an exciting prospect given they spent over £200 million last year.

In terms of who they could bring in, it is widely recognised that Arsenal will be looking to bring in a new striker. The likes of Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen are just two of the many names being linked in this regard.

"It's no great secret that Arsenal want to sign a striker this summer. When the window opens it will be the priority, along with a midfielder and potentially another wide attacker," said reliable journalist Charles Watts.

"It will be interesting to see whether they move for Victor Osimhen. He, like Toney, is a player they like and I know that his representatives have visited Arsenal's training ground for talks with Edu.

"Those talks took place in the summer when Arsenal eventually signed Gabriel Jesus. Jesus was always the priority that year, but Osimhen was definitely a player they viewed as a serious alternative."

According to journalist Mirko Di Natale, another striker they really like is £214,000-per-week Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic. Previous reports have claimed that Arteta is "attracted" to Vlahovic's playing style, and it would appear the Spaniard remains a fan.

Arsenal showing "strong" Vlahovic interest

Di Natale has told TV Play’s Ti Amo Calciomercato, as relayed by Sport Witness, that Arsenal are showing a "strong" interest in signing Vlahovic this summer.

“I know that the contacts are positive and there are good chances of a conclusion like for Vlahović, for whom Arsenal are showing strong interest from England," said the reporter on Vlahobic's contract situation.

"Juve and Vlahović will have to find an agreement and ensure that both parties are satisfied. If they don’t reach an agreement within the summer window, Vlahović can enter Juve’s transfer window and ensure that he can be one of those exits that Giuntoli has in mind this summer."