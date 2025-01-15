While there is a lot of understandable doom and gloom surrounding Arsenal this season, there is still a lot to play for.

Liverpool dropped more points in the Premier League last season, and Mikel Arteta's side sit third in the Champions League table, primed to sail into the next round without the hassle of a play-off.

However, to give themselves the best chance of turning things around and ending the year with another trophy in the cabinet, the Gunners must bring in some more attacking reinforcements, especially given their injury situation and the likelihood that Bukayo Saka will remain out for most of the campaign.

Fortunately, recent reports have once again linked the club with an incredibly exciting winger who not only has the ability to change games but also won comparisons to Saka just last year.

Arsenal chase European champion

Reports in the last 24 hours have suggested that Arsenal are closing in on a move to sign Real Sociedad midfielder, Martin Zubimendi.

That being said, he's not the only Euro 2024 winner and LaLiga star on the Gunners' wishlist in 2025.

Indeed, according to a recent report from transfers expert Fabrizio Romano via GIVEMESPORT, Arsenal have maintained their strong interest in Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams.

Romano explains that the talented winger ''is one of the most appreciated players on Arsenal's list' and that 'Arteta and the management love his skills and potential.'

However, he also claims that the financial package required to sign him is 'very expensive' and that with wages of £169k-per-week, it could be difficult for Arsenal to bring him to the club this window, especially as other reports this month have confirmed that his £50m release clause would need to be paid upfront.

It would be a complicated and costly transfer to get over the line, but given Williams' immense ability and potential, it's one worth fighting for, especially as he was compared to the sensational Saka last year.

How Nico Williams compares to Saka

So, before we get to some of the other reasons why Arsenal should be looking to go all out and break the bank for Williams this month, let's examine this comparison to Saka and where it comes from.

There are a few apparent similarities between the pair, such as them both being brilliantly entertaining wingers who take on much of the attacking responsibility of their respective teams, but in this case, the comparison primarily stemmed from FBref.

It compared players in similar positions in last year's European Championships, then created a list of the ten most comparable players for each one, and concluded that the Englishman was the ninth most similar attacking midfielder or winger to the Spaniard.

Williams & Saka Statistics per 90 Williams Saka Progressive Passes 3.82 3.57 Progressive Passes Received 12.2 12.1 Passing Accuracy 81.4% 83.8% Crosses into the Penalty Area 0.73 0.57 Live Passes 35.6 36.0 Goal-Creating Actions 0.37 0.47 Tackles 0.55 0.71 Successful Take-Ons 2.36 2.00 Aerial Duels Won 0.36 0.43 All Stats via FBref for the 2024 European Championships

We can better understand how this conclusion was reached by looking at the underlying metrics in which the pair ranked closely, including, but not limited to, non-penalty expected goals plus assists, actual assists, progressive passes and carries, ball recoveries and more, all per 90.

Lastly, and this links in with the above comparison, both wingers have taken a leading role in their national team, showing that they share a similar maturity beyond their years and an undeniable determination to win.

With that said, aside from the comparisons to their brilliant number seven, why would the Gunners want to spend so much money on the "relentless" Bilbao star, as dubbed by analyst Ben Mattinson?

Well, the simple answer is his ability to make something out of nothing and his output.

For example, since the start of last season, the 22-year-old "nightmare," as dubbed by Mattinson, has produced a whopping 34 goal involvements in just 62 appearances, which comes out to an impressive average of a goal involvement every 1.82 games.

Ultimately, Arsenal desperately need attacking reinforcements this month, and while he will cost an arm and a leg, Williams looks like the perfect player to add to Arteta's squad.