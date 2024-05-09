It might end without a trophy, but the 2023/24 Premier League season has been another brilliant showing from this young and exciting Arsenal team.

Mikel Arteta has taken a side who were truly lost just a few years ago and has turned them into one of the best teams in the country, and it only feels like a matter of time until they start collecting the titles to prove as much.

Alongside Edu Gaspar, the Spaniard has cleared out the old deadwood and replaced them with young, hungry stars like Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

However, based on recent reports, the latter could soon be replaced by a genuine world-beater in attack and relegated back to midfield.

Arsenal's search for a striker

According to Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, as relayed by Italian outlet Calcio Napoli 24, Arsenal have maintained their interest in signing Nigerian superstar Victor Osimhen this summer and now have a significant advantage over sides outside the Premier League, as the 25-year-old's "preference is England."

This revelation is undeniably brilliant news for the Gunners as it dramatically reduces the chance of Paris Saint-Germain - another interested party - beating them to the Nigerian's signature.

However, Di Marzio reveals that cross-city rivals Chelsea have maintained their interest, so there could still be a battle for the striker's services, even if teams from the continent aren't involved - with Osimhen said to be willing to "wait" for interest from the London pair.

If the Gunners are to push ahead with their interest, they'll have to be willing to spend big, as a report from the Standard in early March revealed that the Partenopei won't accept any offers below the striker's £113m release clause.

How Osimhen compares to Havertz

Now, if Edu was able to work his magic in the summer and get this deal over the line, Osimhen wouldn't be coming to play second fiddle. He would almost certainly replace Havertz in the starting striker role - as the German has already replaced Gabriel Jesus - but how do the pair compare?

Well, from a pure output perspective, there is no comparison, as the Neapolitan icon is streets ahead.

For example, he ended last season with 31 goals and five assists in 39 appearances, while this season, despite struggling somewhat, he's still found the back of the net 17 times in 30 games and provided four assists for good measure.

Osimhen vs Havertz 2022/23 Osimhen Havertz Appearances 39 47 Goals 31 9 Assists 5 1 Goal Involvements per Match 0.92 0.21 2023/24 Osimhen Havertz Appearances 30 49 Goals 17 13 Assists 4 6 Goal Involvements per Match 0.70 0.38 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In comparison, Arsenal's German marksman scored nine goals and provided one assist in 47 games for Chelsea last year, while this season, he's scored 13 goals and provided six assists in 49 games, which is a lot better but still miles from his potential competition.

Unfortunately for the Aachen-born ace, he also comes out a clear second-best when comparing the pair's striker-relevant underlying numbers.

Osimhen vs Havertz Stats per 90 Osimhen Havertz Non-Penalty Goals + Assists 0.66 0.44 Goals 0.65 0.32 Non-Penalty Goals 0.54 0.30 Shots 3.71 2.03 Shots on Target 1.53 0.84 All Stats via FBref for 23/24

For example, the "world-class" Napoli ace, as described by managerial icon José Mourinho, produces a far higher non-penalty expected goal and assists figure, scores more non-penalty goals, takes more shots and takes more shots on target, all per 90, and while having a down season relative to his very best.

Ultimately, Havertz has been a brilliant addition to Arteta's team this year, and since taking over the number nine position from Jesus, he's been in fine form.

However, if the club have a genuine chance to sign Osimhen, they must, as even when he's not at his best, he's a better striker than the German.