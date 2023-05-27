Arsenal are “confident” that they will agree a new long-term contract with forward Reiss Nelson, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Reiss Nelson leaving Arsenal?

The Gunners winger is an academy graduate at the Emirates Stadium having worked his way up through the various youth ranks to get promoted to the first-team back in 2019, and despite having made 65 senior appearances since, his future has recently been up in the air.

The England U21s former international’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season meaning that he will become a free agent on the market should he not put pen to paper on fresh terms, and his potential availability has been alerting a trio of potential suitors.

The Athletic report that Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion, West Ham United and also AC Milan are all interested in striking a deal for the 23-year-old, despite him making zero starts in the top-flight this season, but it now seems to be the case that he won’t be going anywhere during the upcoming transfer window.

Have Arsenal offered Nelson a new contract?

Taking to Twitter, Romano revealed that Arsenal are closing in on an internal agreement regarding fresh terms for Nelson. He wrote:

“Arsenal proposal to Reiss Nelson: four year contract, option included for one more season — as revealed two days ago. Short term deal proposal was rejected in April, talks are now advancing for [a] long term contract. Parties are confident.”

Arsenal will know that Nelson hasn’t featured as much as he would have liked this season as a result of his thigh injury sustained in the early stages of the campaign, but he’s proven what he’s capable of when given the chance to play and he’ll be a key player for the future of the club so retaining his services is completely the right decision.

The Gunners’ “explosive” right-winger, as lauded by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, has posted five goal contributions (three goals and two assists) in ten top-flight appearances this term whilst averaging 8.45 shot-creating actions per game which is higher than any other of his fellow teammates, via FBRef.

The Europa League participant, who pockets £15k-per-week, also provides Mikel Arteta with versatility having operated in eight different positions since first emerging onto the scene, and with Aaron Ramsdale and Bukayo Saka having both recently committed their futures in N7, it seems as if Nelson is about to follow in their footsteps.