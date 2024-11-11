Arsenal could be set for a departure at the end of the season, with one of their players recently informing manager Mikel Arteta that he wants to leave the club.

Arsenal transfer news

Arteta is keen to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window, and it seems as though it may be a priority to bring in some competition for Bukayo Saka, given the recent links to the likes of Mohammed Kudus and Geovany Quenda.

The Gunners are also still on the lookout for a new striker, with Randal Kolo-Muani being considered for a loan deal, while up-and-coming RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko also remains an option, alongside Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres.

In the summer, Arteta was willing to part ways with academy graduates Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson, with the latter joining Fulham on a season-long loan deal, which leaves the manager a little light on numbers in attacking areas.

Now, it appears as though Nelson could be set for a permanent move away. Football Transfers have reported that Nelson has informed Arteta he wants to leave Arsenal on a permanent transfer in 2025 after his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old is exploring a move to the Bundesliga, with his reps having already made contact with several German clubs, with Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin said to be potential options.

It appears unlikely the London-born winger makes his move to Fulham permanent, given that he has failed to establish himself in the first team at Craven Cottage, and the west London club have no obligation to sign him upon expiration of the loan deal.

Reiss Nelson set to leave

It seems as though the Englishman's time at Arsenal is coming to an end, which is probably the best move for all parties, given that he has never managed to establish himself as a consistent first-team player.

Last season, the former Hoffenheim loanee appeared for just 257 minutes across 15 appearances in the Premier League, and his inability to break into the Fulham starting line-up indicates he does not have a long-term future at the Emirates Stadium.

That isn't to say the former England U21 international can't go on to be a success somewhere else, particularly if he secures a move back to Germany, where he weighed in with seven goals in 23 Bundesliga games during the 2018-19 campaign.

It was also not so long ago that Nelson was impressing in an Arsenal shirt, with analyst Ben Mattinson praising him at the beginning of the 2023-24 campaign:

However, given that he is now 24 years old and at a critical stage of his career, it is best for all parties if Nelson moves on permanently at the end of the season.